Liga Profesional - Game Week 4 11 Aug 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Talleres and Lanus will kick-off at Aug 11, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Talleres vs Lanus is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Talleres host Lanus in the Liga Profesional, with Jorge Sampaoli's side looking to build on a convincing win in their most recent outing.

Talleres arrive off the back of a 4-0 thrashing of Platense, though that result followed three defeats in their previous three matches. The inconsistency will be a concern for Sampaoli as his team looks to find a foothold in the competition.

Lanus, managed by Mauricio Pellegrino, come into this fixture in difficult form. They have lost their last three matches across all competitions, conceding six goals in the process.

The visitors' recent Copa Sudamericana exit — a 4-0 loss to Cienciano — will have stung, and Pellegrino faces a test of his squad's resilience on the road.

Both clubs sit level on position in the Clausura table, making this a fixture with real implications for the standings. With neither side in convincing form, the match is difficult to call.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Talleres vs Lanus, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Talleres vs Lanus with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Talleres are managed by Jorge Sampaoli, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable lineup has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Lanus head coach Mauricio Pellegrino is similarly without confirmed team news at this point. No injuries, suspensions, or projected starting XI have been provided. Further details are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Talleres have recorded one win, no draws, and four losses in their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 victory over Platense on August 3, a result that bucked a run of three straight defeats. Those losses included a 1-3 reverse against Velez Sarsfield and a 1-0 defeat to Newell's Old Boys. Across their last five games, Talleres have scored six goals and conceded eight.

Lanus have won two, lost three, and drawn none of their last five fixtures. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 defeat to Union on August 6. Prior to that, they lost 1-0 to Instituto and were beaten 4-0 by Cienciano in the Copa Sudamericana. Their two wins in this run both came against Cienciano, including a 2-0 victory on July 23. Lanus have scored seven goals and conceded seven across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 1-1, with Lanus as the home side in the Liga Profesional on February 9, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Lanus have won three times to Talleres' one, with one draw. Lanus claimed a 1-0 win at home in August 2025 and a 2-1 victory at Talleres in November 2024.

Standings

In the Clausura Group A table, both Talleres and Lanus are level in 11th place. In the Apertura Group A standings, Talleres sit fourth and Lanus fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Talleres vs Lanus today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: