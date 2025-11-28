Where to watch TYC Sports channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the TYC Sports channel?

TYC Sports is an Argentine sports channel that caters for Spanish speaking and Latin American audiences, as well as United States customers. It covers a wide variety of sports, including soccer, volleyball, tennis, as well as news and other programming.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the TYC Sports channel through the five-day free trials of leading streaming service Fubo on its Latino plan or with any of its plans with an additional add-on fee for International Sports Plus and DirecTV (see below for details).

Fanatiz also carries TYC Sports.

It is also available as a paid-for add-on to any DirecTV subscription (but availability can vary), as well as their Spanish language plans, ÓPTIMO MÁS or MiEspañol.

It is also on YouTube TV's Base Plan with the Spanish Plus add-on.

How much does it cost?

TYC Sports is available as part of Fubo and DirecTV's Spanish language subscription plans, as well as any of Fubo and DirecTV's standard subscriptions with add-on costs.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming TYC Sports content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

