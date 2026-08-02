Club Friendlies - Game Week 1 2 Aug 2026 - 12:00

Today's game between Sunderland and Wrexham will kick-off at Aug 2, 2026, 12:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Sunderland vs Wrexham is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Sunderland and Wrexham meet in a pre-season Club Friendly as both clubs continue building towards their respective 2026-27 campaigns. The fixture brings together two sides with genuine ambition, each carrying form and momentum from their summer tours.

Sunderland arrive off the back of a strong 2025-26 Premier League season, in which Regis Le Bris's side finished seventh and secured a UEFA Europa League spot. Their pre-season has been a mixed picture: a commanding 5-1 win over York City was followed by a 4-2 defeat to Liverpool in Nashville, and then a 1-0 loss to Leeds United in their most recent outing.

The Black Cats have been active off the pitch too. Le Bris emphatically closed the door on a potential move for Granit Xhaka to Chelsea, making clear the midfielder is not for sale as Sunderland prepare for a second successive top-flight season.

Wrexham come in with their own pre-season credentials firmly established. Phil Parkinson's side beat Manchester United 1-0 in Helsinki in July before defeating Leeds United 3-2, results that underline the Red Dragons' readiness to compete at Championship level and beyond.

Their most recent outing was a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at Yankee Stadium, a game that drew widespread attention and reflected the remarkable trajectory of the Welsh club. Co-owner Ryan Reynolds described the occasion as a "punch me moment," and Wrexham's performances throughout the tour have matched the occasion.

Both managers will use this fixture to distribute minutes across their squads and sharpen tactical patterns ahead of competitive football. With the Premier League and Championship seasons fast approaching, there is genuine purpose behind every pre-season appearance.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland vs Wrexham, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sunderland vs Wrexham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for either side ahead of this fixture. There are no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or probable lineups listed for Sunderland or Wrexham at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as both squads are confirmed.

Form

Sunderland head into this fixture with a W3 D0 L2 record across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 defeat to Leeds United on July 30, while they also lost 4-2 to Liverpool on July 25. On the positive side, Sunderland beat York City 5-1 in their pre-season opener and finished the Premier League season with back-to-back wins over Chelsea (2-1) and Everton (3-1). Across those five matches, they scored 12 goals and conceded 8.

Wrexham arrive with a W2 D1 L2 record from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on July 29, though they beat Leeds United 3-2 on July 25 and Manchester United 1-0 on July 18. A goalless draw with Wisla Krakow and a 2-2 Championship draw with Middlesbrough complete the picture. Wrexham scored 6 goals and conceded 3 across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for the last five meetings between Sunderland and Wrexham. This pre-season fixture represents a relatively uncommon match-up between the two clubs.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs Wrexham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: