Premier League - Game Week 2 30 Aug 2026 - 09:00 Stadium of Light

Today's game between Sunderland and Fulham will kick-off at Aug 30, 2026, 9:00 AM.

Sunderland vs Fulham is available to watch live in the United States on NBCSN and Peacock, with Fubo also carrying the game as part of its Premier League coverage. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Sunderland host Fulham at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, August 30, as both sides look to find their footing in the opening weeks of the 2026/27 Premier League season.

Regis Le Bris's side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town on Matchday 1, a setback that will have stung given the ambition surrounding the club this summer. The Black Cats are preparing for a campaign that includes European competition, a remarkable turnaround for a club that spent years in the lower reaches of English football.

Off the pitch, Sunderland have been active in the transfer market, with reports linking them to a loan move for Jack Grealish as Le Bris looks to add quality in the final third. The 23-year-old goalkeeper Robin Roefs, who kept 10 clean sheets last season, has already committed his future to the club by signing a new deal through 2031.

Fulham arrive at Wearside having lost their Premier League opener 3-2 at Chelsea, where Cole Palmer was in inspired form under Xabi Alonso. Alvaro Arbeloa's side did bounce back midweek, however, beating AFC Wimbledon 3-0 in the Carabao Cup to restore some confidence ahead of the trip north.

Both clubs sit in the bottom half of the early Premier League standings, making this a fixture where points carry real weight. Sunderland will draw on the noise of the Stadium of Light, while Fulham will look to impose the possession-based style Arbeloa has been building.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Sunderland vs Fulham, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sunderland vs Fulham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris names a projected XI that includes Robin Roefs in goal, with a back line of Luke O'Nien, Reinildo, Thomas Meunier, Daniel Ballard, and Trai Hume. Enzo Le Fee, Noah Sadiki, Nilson Angulo, and Granit Xhaka are listed in midfield, with Brian Brobbey leading the attack. Simon Adingra is out through injury, while Dayann Methalie serves a suspension.

For Fulham, Alvaro Arbeloa's projected XI features Bernd Leno in goal, with Jorge Cuenca, Antonee Robinson, Timothy Castagne, and Calvin Bassey in defence. Oscar Bobb, Joshua King, Sander Berge, and Alex Iwobi are named in midfield, with Cesar Palacios and Gonzalo Garcia completing the lineup. Tom Cairney is listed as injured and will not feature. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the picture changes.

Form

Sunderland head into this fixture with a mixed record across their last five outings, posting two wins, two losses, and no draws. Their only Premier League result in that run was a 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town on August 22. Prior to that, they won back-to-back friendlies against Rennes (2-1) and Lens (2-0), though they also suffered a 1-0 loss to Leeds United in pre-season. Sunderland scored six goals across those five matches and conceded five.

Fulham's last five results show two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over AFC Wimbledon on August 27, which followed a 3-2 Premier League defeat at Chelsea three days earlier. They also drew 2-2 with Malaga and beat VfB Stuttgart 1-0 in pre-season. Fulham scored eight goals across their last five and conceded six.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place on February 22, 2026, when Fulham won 3-1 at the Stadium of Light in the Premier League. Before that, Sunderland won 1-0 at Craven Cottage in November 2025. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Fulham hold the edge with three wins to Sunderland's one, with one draw, scoring nine goals to Sunderland's five.

Standings

In the early Premier League table, Sunderland sit 14th and Fulham are 12th after the opening matchday.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs Fulham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: