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Premier League
team-logoSunderland
Stadium of Light
team-logoFulham
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Watch Sunderland vs Fulham Premier League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Sunderland vs Fulham
Sunderland
Fulham
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Sunderland and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Premier League - Game Week 2
Stadium of Light

Today's game between Sunderland and Fulham will kick-off at Aug 30, 2026, 9:00 AM.

Sunderland vs Fulham is available to watch live in the United States on NBCSN and Peacock, with Fubo also carrying the game as part of its Premier League coverage. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

NBCSN

NBCSN

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Fubo

Fubo

Click here

Peacock

Peacock

Click here

Sunderland host Fulham at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, August 30, as both sides look to find their footing in the opening weeks of the 2026/27 Premier League season.

Regis Le Bris's side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town on Matchday 1, a setback that will have stung given the ambition surrounding the club this summer. The Black Cats are preparing for a campaign that includes European competition, a remarkable turnaround for a club that spent years in the lower reaches of English football.

Off the pitch, Sunderland have been active in the transfer market, with reports linking them to a loan move for Jack Grealish as Le Bris looks to add quality in the final third. The 23-year-old goalkeeper Robin Roefs, who kept 10 clean sheets last season, has already committed his future to the club by signing a new deal through 2031.

Fulham arrive at Wearside having lost their Premier League opener 3-2 at Chelsea, where Cole Palmer was in inspired form under Xabi Alonso. Alvaro Arbeloa's side did bounce back midweek, however, beating AFC Wimbledon 3-0 in the Carabao Cup to restore some confidence ahead of the trip north.

Both clubs sit in the bottom half of the early Premier League standings, making this a fixture where points carry real weight. Sunderland will draw on the noise of the Stadium of Light, while Fulham will look to impose the possession-based style Arbeloa has been building.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Sunderland vs Fulham, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sunderland vs Fulham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sunderland vs Fulham Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN
Formation
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
4-2-3-1
22R. Roefs15O. Alderete17Reinildo12T. Meunier5D. Ballard32T. Hume28E. Le Fee27N. Sadiki10N. Angulo34G. Xhaka9B. Brobbey1B. Leno3C. Bassey33A. Robinson21T. Castagne5J. Andersen8C. Palacios14O. Bobb24J. King16S. Berge17A. Iwobi7G. Garcia
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
4-2-3-1
Sunderland

Starting XI

Fulham

Manager

  • R. Le Bris
  • A. Arbeloa

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris names a projected XI that includes Robin Roefs in goal, with a back line of Luke O'Nien, Reinildo, Thomas Meunier, Daniel Ballard, and Trai Hume. Enzo Le Fee, Noah Sadiki, Nilson Angulo, and Granit Xhaka are listed in midfield, with Brian Brobbey leading the attack. Simon Adingra is out through injury, while Dayann Methalie serves a suspension.

For Fulham, Alvaro Arbeloa's projected XI features Bernd Leno in goal, with Jorge Cuenca, Antonee Robinson, Timothy Castagne, and Calvin Bassey in defence. Oscar Bobb, Joshua King, Sander Berge, and Alex Iwobi are named in midfield, with Cesar Palacios and Gonzalo Garcia completing the lineup. Tom Cairney is listed as injured and will not feature. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the picture changes.

Form

SUN

SUN - Form

LEE
L1-0
WRE
W1-0
RCL
W0-2
REN
W2-1
IPS
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
FUL

FUL - Form

CRY
L1-2
MAL
D2-2
VFB
W1-0
CHE
L2-3
WIM
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Sunderland head into this fixture with a mixed record across their last five outings, posting two wins, two losses, and no draws. Their only Premier League result in that run was a 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town on August 22. Prior to that, they won back-to-back friendlies against Rennes (2-1) and Lens (2-0), though they also suffered a 1-0 loss to Leeds United in pre-season. Sunderland scored six goals across those five matches and conceded five.

Fulham's last five results show two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over AFC Wimbledon on August 27, which followed a 3-2 Premier League defeat at Chelsea three days earlier. They also drew 2-2 with Malaga and beat VfB Stuttgart 1-0 in pre-season. Fulham scored eight goals across their last five and conceded six.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

SunderlandDrawFulham
0
1
4
Premier League
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
3
FT
Premier League
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
0
FT
FA Cup
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
2
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
3
FT
FA Cup
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
FT
Championship
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
2
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
FT
5Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5


The most recent meeting between these sides took place on February 22, 2026, when Fulham won 3-1 at the Stadium of Light in the Premier League. Before that, Sunderland won 1-0 at Craven Cottage in November 2025. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Fulham hold the edge with three wins to Sunderland's one, with one draw, scoring nine goals to Sunderland's five.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
220062+46
W
W
2
Hull CityHull CityHUL
220030+36
W
W
3
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
211042+24
W
D
4
EvertonEvertonEVE
211031+24
D
W
5
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
110040+43
W
6
ArsenalArsenalARS
110030+33
W
7
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
110030+33
W
8
ChelseaChelseaCHE
110032+13
W
9
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
110021+13
W
10
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
110010+13
W
11
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
20204402
D
D
12
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
201123-11
D
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
201123-11
D
L
14
FulhamFulhamFUL
100123-10
L
15
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
100112-10
L
16
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
100102-20
L
17
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
100104-40
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
200204-40
L
L
19
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
200216-50
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
200205-50
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the early Premier League table, Sunderland sit 14th and Fulham are 12th after the opening matchday.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs Fulham today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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