How to watch today's Seahawks vs 49ers game: Livestream, TV coverage, kick-off time & radio

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Seahawks against the 49ers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Save room for one last Thanksgiving treat as the NFL is serving up an NFC West desert to cap off its Thanksgiving meal of games as the San Francisco 49ers travel to the Pacific Northwest to face the Seattle Seahawks in a prime-time showdown that could have a telling impact on the division.

Both the 49ers and Seahawks have had almost an identical start to the 2023 NFL season. After Sunday's 27-14 win over the Buccaneers, San Francisco (7-3) are back in the driver’s seat in the NFC West and is starting to look like the buzzsaw that started the season 5–0 rather than the team that lost three consecutive games towards the end of October.

On the other hand, it was a frustrating day at SoFi Stadium on Sunday for the Seahawks (6-4), as they led the majority of the game against the Rams, only to lose 17-16 in the dying embers, but they won two of their last three games prior to that.

On Thanksgiving Day, these two teams will go head-to-head at Lumen Field to determine the leader of the NFC West for the time being.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Seahawks vs 49ers : Date & kickoff time

Date Thursday, November 23, 2023 Kick-off time 8:20 p.m. ET/ 7:20 p.m. CT/ 5:20 a.m. PT Venue Lumen Field Location Seattle, Washington, USA

How to watch Seahawks vs 49ers on TV, stream live online & listen on radio

The Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers game will be broadcast live on NBC, so you'll need a TV subscription with NBC in the channel lineup. If you don't have cable tv, we recommend a Sling TV subscription to watch this NFL thanksgiving game, in particular Sling Blue.

Sling Blue subscription ($45/month) offers both your local NBC, and Fox Network, so you can also watch the Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions fixture earlier in the day. The seven-day free trial has disappeared, but the cord-cutting service is offering 50% off of the first month’s bill.

Watch

Network: NBC

NBC Time: Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET, with kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET

Broadcast Crew: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), Melissa Stark (color analyst)

Listen Live

Local

Washington, Alaska, British Columbia, Alberta, Hawaii, Idaho, Oregon, Montana: Seahawks Radio Network - Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Steve Raible (play-by-play), Dave Wyman (color analyst), Jen Mueller (sideline reporter)

California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon: US Bank 49ers Radio Network - KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Greg Papa (play-by-play), Tim Ryan (color analyst)

Spanish Radio: 49ers.com/esp, 860 AM ESPN Deportes, KIQI (1010-AM), and KATD (990-AM)

Broadcast Crew: Jesus Zarate (play-by-play), (color), and Luis Perez (color)

Seahawks & 49ers rosters & injury reports

Seattle Seahawks team news

The Seahawks enter the turkey day clash with a lengthy injury list. Quarterback Geno Smith's status is up in the air after suffering a contusion to the triceps on his throwing arm, though the team hopes he will play. They are expected to be without their leading rusher Kenneth Walker III (oblique) against one of the league’s top run defenses. The status of safety Jamal Adams is also uncertain and will likely be a game decision.

Players Offense DK Metcalf, Dee Eskridge, Dareke Young, Charles Cross, Stone Forsythe, Raiqwon O'Neal, Damien Lewis, Evan Brown, Olu Oluwatimi, Joey Hunt, Anthony Bradford, Phil Haynes, McClendon Curtis, Stone Forsythe, Jake Curhan, Noah Fant, Will Dissly, Colby Parkinson, Brady Russell, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jake Bobo, Geno Smith, Drew Lock, Nick Bellore, Kenneth Walker III, DeeJay Dallas, Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh Defense Darrell Taylor, Derick Hall, Leonard Williams, Mario Edwards Jr., Jarran Reed, Cameron Young, Dre'Mont Jones, Myles Adams, Boye Mafe, Frank Clark, Bobby Wagner, Nick Bellore, Jon Rhattigan, Jordyn Brooks, Devin Bush, Devon Witherspoon, Tre Brown, Riq Woolen, Michael Jackson, Artie Burns, Julian Love, Jerrick Reed II, Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams Special Teams Jason Myers, Michael Dickson, Michael Dickson, DeeJay Dallas, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Dee Eskridge, DeeJay Dallas, Tre Brown, Chris Stoll

San Francisco 49ers team news

The 49ers' star quarterback Brock Purdy rediscovered his early season form against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 24-17 victory on Sunday, but the win came at a cost. All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga tore his ACL in the game and is out for the remainder of the season.

Things could get better for 49ers this week if they can get starting guard Aaron Banks back in the lineup after the starter has missed the last two games. But even in his absence, backup Jon Feliciano has been deemed positive both in the pass and run game.

Players Offense Brandon Aiyuk, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Ronnie Bell, Trent Williams, Jaylon Moore, Aaron Banks, Jon Feliciano, Jake Brendel, Spencer Burford, Colton McKivitz, Matt Pryor, George Kittle, Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley, Brayden Willis, Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, Tyrion Davis-Price, Jordan Mason, Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, Kyle Juszczyk, Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold, Brandon Allen Defense Chase Young, Clelin Ferrell, Arik Armstead, Kevin Givens, Kalia Davis, Javon Hargrave, Javon Kinlaw, Nick Bosa, Randy Gregory, Oren Burks, Fred Warner, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Jalen Graham, Dre Greenlaw, Dee Winters, Charvarius Ward, Shemar Jean-Charles, Deommodore Lenoir, Ambry Thomas, Darrell Luter Jr., Isaiah Oliver, Tashaun Gipson Sr., Ji'Ayir Brown, Talanoa Hufanga, George Odum Special Teams Mitch Wishnowsky, Jake Moody, Mitch Wishnowsky, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Ronnie Bell, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Ronnie Bell, Taybor Pepper

Seahawks vs 49ers Head-to-head record

Date Match score 1/15/23 49ers 41-23 Seahawks 12/16/22 Seahawks 13-21 49ers 9/19/22 49ers 27-7 Seahawks 12/6/21 Seahawks 30-23 49ers 10/4/21 49ers 21-28 Seahawks

More NFL News