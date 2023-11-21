Get your NFL streaming in order for every takedown and touchdown on Thanksgiving Day

You may be snapping the wishbone, diving into pumpkin pie or recovering from the food coma with a well earned nap, but the NFL action stops for no man. There are three titan clashes on November 23rd to provide you with some thanksgiving entertainment, with family and friends. So, make sure you've got these NFL games in the calendar.

Thanksgiving NFL fixtures

Thursday November 23

Fixture Time Watch live on Green Bay @ Detroit 12:30PM Fox Washington @ Dallas 4:30PM CBS San Francisco @ Seattle 8:20PM NBC

Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions: 12:30PM



Watch Green Bay @ Detroit on Sling TV Sign up

The Green Bay vs Detroit game will be streamed live on Fox network, so you'll need a TV subscription with Fox in the channel lineup. We recommend a Sling TV subscription for this, in particular Sling Blue.

Why Sling Blue?

Sling Blue subscription ($45/month) offers both your local Fox network, and NBC so you can watch both the Green Bay vs Detroit fixture and San Francisco vs Seattle later in the day.

Sling Blue [$45/month] Currently ½ price for the first month 3 simultaneous streams 42 channels including NBC and Fox 50 hours of DVR storage

Sling is one of the most flexible streaming services due to its rolling monthly subscriptions that can be cancelled at any time. So if you're just wanting coverage on the big day, sign up and cancel your subscription before the next payment is due.

Sling is also running a half price discount on the first month of subscription, so you can use the Sling Blue service at only $20 for the first month.

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys: 4:30PM

Watch Washington @ Dallas on Paramount+ Sign up

This game will be broadcast on CBS. If you don't already have CBS in your channel lineup, we'd strongly recommend Paramount+.

Why Paramount+?

Paramount + is CBS's official streaming platform, so features many of the live sports events that the network has rights to in the US, including the Washington Vs Dallas thanksgiving fixture.

With the Paramount + with Showtime subscription, you also get access to your local CBS channel directly through the platform.

Students, you're in luck! the service also offers a 25% discount for you.

Subscriptions Price Paramount + Essential $5.99 Paramount + Essential [Annual] $59.99*/year Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® $11.99/month Paramount+ with SHOWTIME [Annual] $119.99*/year

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks: 8:20PM

Watch San Francisco @ Seattle on fuboTV Sign up

As mentioned earlier, Sling Blue subscription ($45/month) offers both your NBC network as well as Fox, so you can watch both the Green Bay vs Detroit fixture and San Francisco vs Seattle through the one service.

Cash in on that discounted first month of subscription today.

