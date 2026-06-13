FOX or FS1? What TV channel is Qatar vs Switzerland on in the USA today?

Match Detail
Information
Game
Qatar vs. Switzerland
Kick-Off
3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT
Stadium / City
San Francisco Bay Area Stadium / Santa Clara, California
TV Channel
READ MORE: Where to watch FWC2026
Qatar vs Switzerland Live Stream
This match will be broadcast live exclusively on FOX. If you want to map out your viewing plans for the rest of the tournament across the channels, you can learn how to watch and live stream FOX channel and how to watch and live stream FS1 to get your digital setup ready ahead of time.
Upcoming World Cup Games on FOX
Date
Matchup
Group
Kick-Off (ET)
Jun 14
Brazil vs Morocco
Group A
6:00 PM
Jun 14
Netherlands vs Japan
Group F
4:00 PM
Jun 15
Belgium vs Egypt
Group G
3:00 PM
Jun 15
France vs Senegal
Group C
3:00 PM
Live TV Streaming Options
If you have cut the cord and prefer streaming the match on your smartphone, tablet, or smart TV, you have several premium alternatives to catch the FOX broadcast:
- Fubo: This is the top choice for sports fans. Fubo carries local FOX stations in almost every market, and new subscribers can sign up for a free trial to watch Qatar vs. Switzerland without any upfront commitment.
- DirecTV Stream: This service offers comprehensive coverage of local networks, including FOX, making it a highly reliable option for streaming the tournament in high definition.
- Fox Sports App: You can also access live coverage directly through Fox's internal digital platforms, such as the Fox Sports app and FoxSports.com, by logging in with valid television provider credentials.
How to Watch with an OTT/OTA Antenna
Because today's game is airing on the main FOX network, a standard Over-the-Air (OTA) digital antenna is one of the best ways to tune in completely free of charge. You won't need a cable subscription or internet connection - just a standard antenna plugged straight into your television.
When tuning into the main network, local affiliate channel numbers will vary by region. Here is where you can typically find FOX in major American cities across different providers:
City
OTA Channel
DirecTV
Verizon Fios / Cox
New York
Channel 5
Channel 5
Channel 5 (Verizon)
Los Angeles
Channel 11
Channel 11
Channel 11 (Cox)
Chicago
Channel 32
Channel 32
Channel 12 (Verizon)
Dallas
Channel 4
Channel 4
Channel 4 (Cox)