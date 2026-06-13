FOX or FS1? What TV channel is Qatar vs Switzerland on in the USA today?

Match Detail Information Game Qatar vs. Switzerland Kick-Off 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Stadium / City San Francisco Bay Area Stadium / Santa Clara, California TV Channel FOX

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Qatar vs Switzerland Live Stream

This match will be broadcast live exclusively on FOX. If you want to map out your viewing plans for the rest of the tournament across the channels, you can learn how to watch and live stream FOX channel and how to watch and live stream FS1 to get your digital setup ready ahead of time.

Upcoming World Cup Games on FOX

Date Matchup Group Kick-Off (ET) Jun 14 Brazil vs Morocco Group A 6:00 PM Jun 14 Netherlands vs Japan Group F 4:00 PM Jun 15 Belgium vs Egypt Group G 3:00 PM Jun 15 France vs Senegal Group C 3:00 PM

Live TV Streaming Options

If you have cut the cord and prefer streaming the match on your smartphone, tablet, or smart TV, you have several premium alternatives to catch the FOX broadcast:

Fubo: This is the top choice for sports fans. Fubo carries local FOX stations in almost every market, and new subscribers can sign up for a free trial to watch Qatar vs. Switzerland without any upfront commitment.

DirecTV Stream: This service offers comprehensive coverage of local networks, including FOX, making it a highly reliable option for streaming the tournament in high definition.

Fox Sports App: You can also access live coverage directly through Fox's internal digital platforms, such as the Fox Sports app and FoxSports.com, by logging in with valid television provider credentials.

How to Watch with an OTT/OTA Antenna

Because today's game is airing on the main FOX network, a standard Over-the-Air (OTA) digital antenna is one of the best ways to tune in completely free of charge. You won't need a cable subscription or internet connection - just a standard antenna plugged straight into your television.

When tuning into the main network, local affiliate channel numbers will vary by region. Here is where you can typically find FOX in major American cities across different providers: