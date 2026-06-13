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World Cup
team-logoQatar
San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
team-logoSwitzerland
Watch it on FOXWatch it on Fubo
Neil Bennett

FOX or FS1? What TV channel is Qatar vs Switzerland on in the USA today?

TV Guide & Streaming
Qatar vs Switzerland
Qatar
Switzerland
World Cup

Is this pivotal fixture airing on your local broadcast network via FOX, or do you need to flip over to cable on FS1?

Match Detail

Information

Game

Qatar vs. Switzerland

Kick-Off

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT

Stadium / City

San Francisco Bay Area Stadium / Santa Clara, California

TV Channel

FOX

Live stream the FOX Network on FuboStart 5 day free trial

READ MORE: Where to watch FWC2026

Qatar vs Switzerland Live Stream

This match will be broadcast live exclusively on FOX. If you want to map out your viewing plans for the rest of the tournament across the channels, you can learn how to watch and live stream FOX channel and how to watch and live stream FS1 to get your digital setup ready ahead of time.

Upcoming World Cup Games on FOX

Date

Matchup

Group

Kick-Off (ET)

Jun 14

Brazil vs Morocco

Group A

6:00 PM

Jun 14

Netherlands vs Japan

Group F

4:00 PM

Jun 15

Belgium vs Egypt

Group G

3:00 PM

Jun 15

France vs Senegal

Group C

3:00 PM

Live TV Streaming Options

If you have cut the cord and prefer streaming the match on your smartphone, tablet, or smart TV, you have several premium alternatives to catch the FOX broadcast:

  • Fubo: This is the top choice for sports fans. Fubo carries local FOX stations in almost every market, and new subscribers can sign up for a free trial to watch Qatar vs. Switzerland without any upfront commitment.
  • DirecTV Stream: This service offers comprehensive coverage of local networks, including FOX, making it a highly reliable option for streaming the tournament in high definition.
  • Fox Sports App: You can also access live coverage directly through Fox's internal digital platforms, such as the Fox Sports app and FoxSports.com, by logging in with valid television provider credentials.
Live stream the FOX Network on FuboStart 5 day free trial

How to Watch with an OTT/OTA Antenna

Because today's game is airing on the main FOX network, a standard Over-the-Air (OTA) digital antenna is one of the best ways to tune in completely free of charge. You won't need a cable subscription or internet connection - just a standard antenna plugged straight into your television.

When tuning into the main network, local affiliate channel numbers will vary by region. Here is where you can typically find FOX in major American cities across different providers:

City

OTA Channel

DirecTV

Verizon Fios / Cox

New York

Channel 5

Channel 5

Channel 5 (Verizon)

Los Angeles

Channel 11

Channel 11

Channel 11 (Cox)

Chicago

Channel 32

Channel 32

Channel 12 (Verizon)

Dallas

Channel 4

Channel 4

Channel 4 (Cox)

Live stream the FOX Network on FuboStart 5 day free trial

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