World Cup - Grp. B San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Today's game between Qatar and Switzerland will kick-off at Jun 13, 2026, 3:00 PM.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

Qatar vs Switzerland is available to watch live in the United States across a number of TV channels and streaming platforms. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Qatar and Switzerland meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B opener at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, California, with both sides under pressure to get their campaign off to a winning start.

For Qatar, this is a tournament unlike any other. The Maroons arrive not as hosts this time but as a team that must prove themselves on a stage they once organised. Under Julen Lopetegui, the 59-year-old with a coaching career that has taken in Real Madrid, Sevilla, West Ham, and the Spanish national team, Qatar will lean on the creativity of Al-Sadd playmaker Akram Afif and the finishing of Almoez Ali, the national team's all-time leading scorer.

Recent form tells a sobering story for the Maroons. They have not won any of their last five matches, suffering three defeats and drawing two, including a goalless stalemate with El Salvador in their final warm-up game. A 3-0 loss to Tunisia in the FIFA Arab Cup was among the low points of that run.

Switzerland arrive in considerably better shape. Murat Yakin's side dominated their UEFA qualifying group and reached North America without needing a playoff. Granit Xhaka, who steered Sunderland to Premier League safety and Europa League football this season, captains a squad with genuine depth and experience.

One subplot heading into the match is the visa saga surrounding striker Breel Embolo, who missed Switzerland's initial departure to their San Diego training camp after the United States denied him entry. That situation has since been resolved, with Embolo cleared to join the squad and available for selection.

The Swiss drew 1-1 with Australia in their final pre-tournament friendly and beat Jordan 4-1 in late May, showing attacking intent ahead of the group stage. With Yann Sommer in goal and Manuel Akanji anchoring the defence, they carry the look of a team built to advance.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Qatar vs Switzerland live.

How to watch Qatar vs Switzerland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Qatar are managed by Julen Lopetegui. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the Maroons, and no confirmed lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Switzerland are managed by Murat Yakin. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the Swiss squad, and no probable lineup has been released. Breel Embolo, who had faced travel uncertainty after the United States initially denied him a visa, has since been cleared to join the squad and is available for selection. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Qatar have not won any of their last five matches, recording two draws and three defeats. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with El Salvador on June 6, and they also drew 1-1 with Syria in the FIFA Arab Cup. Their three losses in that run include a 3-0 defeat to Tunisia and a 1-0 reverse against Ireland. Qatar scored just one goal across all five matches while conceding five.

Switzerland have a mixed but more encouraging recent record, with one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five games. Their most recent match ended 1-1 against Australia on June 6. The standout result in that stretch was a 4-1 victory over Jordan on May 31. Switzerland scored seven goals in total across those five matches, though a 4-3 loss to Germany in March shows they can be vulnerable at the back.





Head-to-Head Record

QAT Last match SUI 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Switzerland 0 - 1 Qatar 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The two sides have met just once in the available head-to-head data. Switzerland hosted Qatar in a friendly on November 14, 2018, with Qatar winning 1-0. That result stands as the only recorded meeting between the nations.

Standings

In Group B of the 2026 World Cup, Qatar sit third and Switzerland are fourth ahead of their opening fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Qatar vs Switzerland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: