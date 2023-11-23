How to watch today's Penn State vs Michigan State game: Livestream, TV coverage & kick-off time

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Penn State against the Michigan State, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The 2023 Big Ten regular season wraps up for the Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) and Michigan State Spartans (4-7, 2-6 Big Ten) when the two rivals lock horns on Friday evening at Ford Field for the coveted Land Grant Trophy. These two sides will meet for the 38th time in program history, with the all-time series tied 18-18-1.

Although neither team has a chance of winning the Big Ten Conference, the Nittany Lions do have something to play for on Friday night, having already reserved a postseason bowl invite.

A victory over the Michigan State Spartans would all but secure a Big Six bowl appearance on New Year's Day for the Lions, who head into this matchup following a 27-6 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in their most recent outing.

Coming into the matchup with a 4-7 record, Michigan have won two of their last three games and look to turn the page on what has been a long season with many tales. The Spartans picked up a fine come-from-behind 24-21 victory at Indiana in their last contest against Indiana but fell short of a postseason bowl invitation

Penn State vs Michigan State: Date & kickoff time

Date Friday, November 24, 2023 Kick-off time 7:30 p.m. ET/ 6:30 p.m. CT/ 4:30 a.m. PT Venue Ford Field Location Detroit, Michigan, USA

How to watch Penn State vs Michigan State on TV, stream live online

The Penn State vs Michigan State game will be broadcast live on NBC, so you'll need a TV subscription with NBC in the channel lineup. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch Friday's Big Ten College Football game is through a live TV streaming subscription to fuboTV.

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get more than 150 channels including live sports on Big Ten Network, CBS, NBC, FOX, FS1, CBS Sports Network, and any out-of-conference games on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, SEC Network, ACC Network, and Pac-12 Network, with the Pro plan. You can watch the game for free with a fuboTV 7-day free trial. Then $74.99/month (plus tax) after trial.

Network: NBC

NBC Time: Kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET

Broadcast Crew: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporter)

Penn State & Michigan State rosters & injury reports

Penn State team news

After Penn State lost to Michigan 24-15 on November 11, head coach James Franklin decided to fire offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

The Nittany Lions will hope to have starting quarterback Drew Allar back under center after he suffered an undisclosed injury last week against Rutgers. If Allar is deemed unfit, Franklin will turn to freshman QB Beau Pirbula, who gave the Scarlet Knights’ defense some issues in the running game last week.

Players Offense Drew Allar, Beau Pribula, Nicholas Singleton, Kaytron Allen, Harrison Wallace III, Omari Evans, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Malik McClain, Liam Clifford, Kaden Saunders, Theo Johnson, Tyler Warren, Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Ibrahim Traore, JB Nelson, Olaivavega Ioane, Hunter Mourzad, Addison Penn, Sal Wormley, Nick Dawkins, Caedan Wallace, Drew Shelton Defense Chop Robinson, Amin Vanover, Hakeem Beamon, Dvon Ellies, Zane Durant, Jordan van den Berg, Adisa Carter, Dani Dennis-Sutton, Kobe King, Tyler Elsdon, Abdul Carter, Keon Wylie, Curtis Jacobs, Dominic DeLuca, Johnny Dixon, Cam Miller, Kalen King, Zion Tracy, Jaylen Reed, Zakee Wheatley, Kevin Winston Jr., Keaton Ellis, Daequan Hardy, Kolin Dinkins Special Teams Alex Felkins, Sander Sahaydak, Riley Thompson, Alex Bacchetta, Tyler Duzansky, Blaise Sokach-Minnick, Beau Pribula, Nicholas Singleton, Kaytron Allen, Daequan Hardy, Kaden Saunders, Gabriel Nowsu, Sander Sahaydak

Michigan State team news

With not much to play for other than pride, the Spartans have one more chance to play spoiler and stun the Nittany Lions. In what has been a turbulent season for Michigan State, six players de-committed from the 2024 class and four left the team after former head coach Mel Tucker was sacked in September for bringing disrepute to the school and breaching his contract.

Secondary coach Harlon Barnett has done a fine job at reuniting the dressing room and leading the Spartans in the interim. As for availability concerns, Katin Houser was the only scholarship player available at quarterback against Indiana. QB Noah Kim (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for this game.

Players Offense Noah Kim, Katin Houser, Nathan Carter, Jalen Berger, Montorie Foster Jr., Jaron Glover, Tre Mosley, Christian Fitzpatrick, Alante Brown, Tyrell Henry, Maliq Carr, Evan Morris, Brandon Baldwin, Keyshawn Blackstock, JD Duplain, Kevin Wigenton II, Dallas Fincher, Nick Samac, Geno VanDeMark, Kristian Phillips, Spencer Brown, Ethan Boyd Defense Zion Young, Tunmise Adeleye, Simeon Barrow Jr., Maverick Hansen, Derrick Harmon, Jalen Sami, Khris Bogle, Avery Dunn, Cal Haladay, Jordan Hall, Jacoby Windmon, Aaron Brule, Charles Brantley, Marqui Lowery, Dillon Tatum, Terry Roberts, Jaden Mangham, Amorion Smith, Malik Spencer, Justin White, Angelo Grose, Chester Kimbrough Special Teams Jonathan Kim, Stephen Rusnak, Ryan Eckley, Michael O’Shaughnessy, Hank Pepper, Drew Wilson, Ryan Eckley, Michael O’Shaughnessy, Tyrell Henry, Alante Brown, Tyrell Henry, Alante Brown, Jonathan Kim, Stephen Rusnak

Penn State vs Michigan State Head-to-head record

Date Match score 12/8/22 Penn State 58-67 Michigan State 2/16/22 Penn State 62-58 Michigan State 12/12/21 Michigan State 80-64 Penn State 2/10/21 Michigan State 60-58 Penn State 3/4/20 Penn State 71-79 Michigan State

