Watch for FREE: Mexico vs South Korea FIFA World Cup $0 guide

Whether you are looking to stream the game on your preferred digital device or watch the action unfold on a traditional television screen, fans have a few fantastic options to catch the Mexico vs. South Korea match for absolutely free.

The highly anticipated Group A clash is scheduled to kick off on June 19, 2026 at 2:00 AM BST at Guadalajara Stadium, bringing together a technically gifted Mexican squad looking to assert their dominance on home soil against a spirited and resilient South Korean side aiming for a major statement on the international stage.

Mexico vs South Korea - Free Live Stream Options

If you have cut the cord, lack a traditional TV antenna, and want to stream the broadcast on a smart TV or mobile device, your best bet is to sign up for a temporary free trial with a premium live TV streaming platform. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial window expires so you don't get charged for the first month.

Provider Trial length Channels Fubo 5 days FOX (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language) DirecTV Stream 5 days FOX (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language)

Simply download your chosen app for your chosen provider on your smart TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, or mobile device, sign up, and tune in at kickoff.

These platforms carry both your local FOX affiliate and Telemundo, ensuring you can choose between the English and Spanish-language broadcasts.

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna Options

If you prefer to watch the free-to-air broadcast on a traditional television, you are in luck. Because FOX and Telemundo are major broadcast networks in the United States, you don't need a cable subscription, satellite package, or a streaming trial to watch them. A standard over-the-air (OTA) digital antenna can pick up your local affiliates completely free of charge.

Simply plug a standard digital TV antenna directly into your television set and scan for channels. If you are unsure of the exact channel, simply look up the local FOX or Telemundo affiliate in your specific zip code to find out exactly where to catch the action for free.

Because FOX and Telemundo are major local broadcast networks, their channel numbers vary depending on your TV provider and what city you live in.

The quickest way to find your exact channel number is listed below:

National Satellite Providers

If you use a satellite service, Telemundo has dedicated national channels, while FOX will map directly to your regional local affiliate.

DirecTV

Telemundo: Channel 406 (East) or Channel 407 (West)

FOX: Varies by location (usually matches your local city's over-the-air number)

Dish Network

Telemundo: Channel 835

FOX: Varies by location (Channels 2–70)

Major U.S. Cities (Over-the-Air Antenna & Local Cable)

If you are watching via a digital antenna or a local cable provider (like Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum, Cox, or Optimum), look for these specific local affiliate channels in major markets:

Metro Area FOX Channel Telemundo Channel New York City Channel 5 (WNYW) Channel 47 (WNJU) Los Angeles Channel 11 (KTTV) Channel 52 (KVEA) Chicago Channel 32 (WFLD) Channel 44 (WSNS) Dallas–Fort Worth Channel 4 (KDFW) Channel 39 (KXTX) Houston Channel 26 (KRIV) Channel 47 (KTMD) Miami Channel 7 (WSVN) Channel 51 (WSCV) San Francisco / Bay Area Channel 2 (KTVU) Channel 48 (KSTS)

Using Local Cable (Xfinity, Spectrum, Cox, Optimum)

Cable providers shuffle channel numbers based entirely on your specific zip code. If you aren't in one of the major metros listed above, use these direct local lineup tools to find the exact dial numbers for your house:

Spectrum: Go to Spectrum's Channel Lineup and enter your address.

Xfinity: Visit the Xfinity Channel Lineup Guide and log in or type your zip code.

Cox: Check the Cox Finder to locate your regional lineup map.