Germany vs Ivory Coast FREE streams: FIFA World Cup 2026 $0 watch guide

The 2026 FIFA World Cup rolls on with a Group E clash, as European titans Germany square off against African powerhouses Ivory Coast at Toronto Stadium.
Both nations enter this Matchday 2 fixture knowing that a victory could completely alter their path to the knockout stages. Hansi Flick’s disciplined German side will face a massive physical and athletic test against a star-studded Les Éléphants squad hungry for a signature tournament upset.
If you want to catch every minute of this blockbusting encounter without spending a dime, GOAL has you covered with all the broadcasting details, kickoff times, and legal free-watching hacks.
Live Streaming Free Trials
Provider
Trial length
Channels
5 days
5 days
Fubo is arguably the premier destination for soccer purists because it carries both English and Spanish local network affiliates in pristine quality. New users can take advantage of their 5-day free trial. Because it requires no long-term commitment, you can register today, watch the German and Ivorian stars square off, and explore their massive sports packages completely on the house.
Another highly dependable streaming loop-hole is DirecTV Stream. They frequently offer a 5-day free trial window for new sign-ups. Their platform features your localized FOX and Telemundo feeds without any pixelation or lag issues, making it a perfect quick-fix option for tonight's blockbusting match.
The trick to executing this cleanly is simple: set a high-priority alarm or digital reminder on your phone to cancel whichever trial subscription you sign up for before the promotional window concludes. Do that, and you will walk away paying exactly $0.
Over-The-Air: Local Channels by Major Market
If you happen to own a simple Over-The-Air (OTA) digital antenna, you do not even need an internet connection to view the game. Since the World Cup is a major terrestrial network event, you can capture uncompressed high-definition feeds of FOX (English) and Telemundo (Spanish) entirely free.
Because channel configurations shift depending on your exact location, here is where to find the local broadcasts across the five biggest television markets in the United States:
FOX Local Channel Numbers (English Broadcast)
Media Market Area
Local Station
Virtual Channel Number
New York Metro
WNYW
Channel 5
Los Angeles
KTTV
Channel 11
Chicago
WFLD
Channel 32
Dallas–Fort Worth
KDFW
Channel 4
Houston
KRIV
Channel 26
Telemundo Local Channel Numbers (Spanish Broadcast)
Media Market Area
Local Station
Virtual Channel Number
New York Metro
WNJU
Channel 47
Los Angeles
KVEA
Channel 52
Chicago
WSNS
Channel 44
Dallas–Fort Worth
KXTX
Channel 39
Houston
KTMD
Channel 47