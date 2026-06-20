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World Cup
team-logoGermany
Toronto Stadium
team-logoIvory Coast
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Neil Bennett

Germany vs Ivory Coast FREE streams: FIFA World Cup 2026 $0 watch guide

TV Guide & Streaming
Germany vs Ivory Coast
Germany
Ivory Coast
World Cup

Find out how to catch the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup clash without paying a dime.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup rolls on with a Group E clash, as European titans Germany square off against African powerhouses Ivory Coast at Toronto Stadium.

Both nations enter this Matchday 2 fixture knowing that a victory could completely alter their path to the knockout stages. Hansi Flick’s disciplined German side will face a massive physical and athletic test against a star-studded Les Éléphants squad hungry for a signature tournament upset.

If you want to catch every minute of this blockbusting encounter without spending a dime, GOAL has you covered with all the broadcasting details, kickoff times, and legal free-watching hacks.

Live Streaming Free Trials

Provider

Trial length

Channels

Fubo

5 days

FOX (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language)

DirecTV Stream

5 days

FOX (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language)

Stream on FOX or Telemundo with FuboStart 5-day free trial

Fubo is arguably the premier destination for soccer purists because it carries both English and Spanish local network affiliates in pristine quality. New users can take advantage of their 5-day free trial. Because it requires no long-term commitment, you can register today, watch the German and Ivorian stars square off, and explore their massive sports packages completely on the house.

Power Rankings

Another highly dependable streaming loop-hole is DirecTV Stream. They frequently offer a 5-day free trial window for new sign-ups. Their platform features your localized FOX and Telemundo feeds without any pixelation or lag issues, making it a perfect quick-fix option for tonight's blockbusting match.

The trick to executing this cleanly is simple: set a high-priority alarm or digital reminder on your phone to cancel whichever trial subscription you sign up for before the promotional window concludes. Do that, and you will walk away paying exactly $0.

Over-The-Air: Local Channels by Major Market

If you happen to own a simple Over-The-Air (OTA) digital antenna, you do not even need an internet connection to view the game. Since the World Cup is a major terrestrial network event, you can capture uncompressed high-definition feeds of FOX (English) and Telemundo (Spanish) entirely free.

Because channel configurations shift depending on your exact location, here is where to find the local broadcasts across the five biggest television markets in the United States:

FOX Local Channel Numbers (English Broadcast)

Media Market Area

Local Station

Virtual Channel Number

New York Metro

WNYW

Channel 5

Los Angeles

KTTV

Channel 11

Chicago

WFLD

Channel 32

Dallas–Fort Worth

KDFW

Channel 4

Houston

KRIV

Channel 26

Telemundo Local Channel Numbers (Spanish Broadcast)

Media Market Area

Local Station

Virtual Channel Number

New York Metro

WNJU

Channel 47

Los Angeles

KVEA

Channel 52

Chicago

WSNS

Channel 44

Dallas–Fort Worth

KXTX

Channel 39

Houston

KTMD

Channel 47

Stream on FOX or Telemundo with FuboStart 5-day free trial

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