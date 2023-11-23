Everything you need to know on how to watch the Lions against the Packers, as well as kickoff time and team news.

Thanksgiving football is almost around the corner. This week, the NFL is serving up a three-course feast filled with rivalry games. The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions kick off the football festivities as they renew their longtime rivalry in Week 12.

For the first time since 1962, the Lions improved to an 8-2 record after beating the Chicago Bears in a wild, back-and-forth game in Week 11 as they rallied from a 12-point deficit and overcame four turnovers. It will be a quick turnaround for the Lions after the enthralling win, with another division matchup on Thursday against the Green Bay Packers (4-6) on Thanksgiving.

The Packers, meanwhile, have struggled to find their footing in the first season post-Aaron Rodgers era. Although they have yet to pick up a statement win, beating the Los Angeles Chargers 23-20 on Sunday may have been their best performance of the season, so they're certainly not in poor form heading into this one.

This will be the second time this season these two sides will face off on Thursday, with the Lions putting together one of their most impressive displays of the season in a 34-20 victory at Lambeau Field.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Eagles vs Cowboys: Date & kickoff time

Date Thursday, November 23, 2023 Kickoff time 12:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. CT/ 9:30 p.m. PT Venue Ford Field Location Detroit, USA

How to watch Lions vs Packers on TV & stream live online

The Lions vs Packers game will be broadcast live on FOX. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch Thursday's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to fuboTV.

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL regular season. You can watch the game for free with a fuboTV 7-day free trial. Then $74.99/month (plus tax) after trial.

Watch

Network : FOX

: FOX Time: Kickoff at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Broadcast Crew: Kevin Buckhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

How to listen to Lions vs Packers on radio

Listen live as the Lions take on the Packers in Detroit in Week 12.

Listen Live

National: Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports Broadcast Crew: JP Shadrick (play-by-play) and Derek Rackley (analyst)

Local

Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois and North and South Dakota: Packers Radio Network - 97.3 The Game Flagship Station

Packers Radio Network - 97.3 The Game Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play) and Larry McCarren (analyst)

Detroit: Lions Radio Network- 97.1 The Ticket Flagship Station Flagship Station

Lions Radio Network- 97.1 The Ticket Flagship Station Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Dan Miller (play-by-play), Lomas Brown (analyst), and T.J. Lang (sideline)

Lions and Packers rosters & injury reports

Detroit Lions team news

There are currently no players on the Lions' injury report. Guard Jonah Jackson (wrist/ankle), who missed Sunday’s victory, would not have participated if the Lions practiced on Monday, per the Lions' initial injury report. However, head coach Dan Campbell said he is hoping he will be ready for Thursday. DT Isaiah Buggs (illness) missed Sunday’s game, but he has fully participated in practice.