Thanksgiving football is almost around the corner. This week, the NFL is serving up a three-course feast filled with rivalry games. The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions kick off the football festivities as they renew their longtime rivalry in Week 12.
For the first time since 1962, the Lions improved to an 8-2 record after beating the Chicago Bears in a wild, back-and-forth game in Week 11 as they rallied from a 12-point deficit and overcame four turnovers. It will be a quick turnaround for the Lions after the enthralling win, with another division matchup on Thursday against the Green Bay Packers (4-6) on Thanksgiving.
The Packers, meanwhile, have struggled to find their footing in the first season post-Aaron Rodgers era. Although they have yet to pick up a statement win, beating the Los Angeles Chargers 23-20 on Sunday may have been their best performance of the season, so they're certainly not in poor form heading into this one.
This will be the second time this season these two sides will face off on Thursday, with the Lions putting together one of their most impressive displays of the season in a 34-20 victory at Lambeau Field.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.
Eagles vs Cowboys: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|Thursday, November 23, 2023
|Kickoff time
|12:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. CT/ 9:30 p.m. PT
|Venue
|Ford Field
|Location
|Detroit, USA
How to watch Lions vs Packers on TV & stream live online
The Lions vs Packers game will be broadcast live on FOX. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch Thursday's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to fuboTV.
With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL regular season. You can watch the game for free with a fuboTV 7-day free trial. Then $74.99/month (plus tax) after trial.
Watch
- Network: FOX
- Time: Kickoff at 12:30 p.m. ET.
Broadcast Crew: Kevin Buckhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)
How to listen to Lions vs Packers on radio
Listen live as the Lions take on the Packers in Detroit in Week 12.
Listen Live
- National: Westwood One Sports
- Broadcast Crew: JP Shadrick (play-by-play) and Derek Rackley (analyst)
- Local
- Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois and North and South Dakota: Packers Radio Network - 97.3 The Game Flagship Station
- Broadcast Crew: Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play) and Larry McCarren (analyst)
- Detroit: Lions Radio Network- 97.1 The Ticket Flagship Station Flagship Station
- Broadcast Crew: Dan Miller (play-by-play), Lomas Brown (analyst), and T.J. Lang (sideline)
Lions and Packers rosters & injury reports
Detroit Lions team news
There are currently no players on the Lions' injury report. Guard Jonah Jackson (wrist/ankle), who missed Sunday’s victory, would not have participated if the Lions practiced on Monday, per the Lions' initial injury report. However, head coach Dan Campbell said he is hoping he will be ready for Thursday. DT Isaiah Buggs (illness) missed Sunday’s game, but he has fully participated in practice.
|Players
|Offense
|Kalif Raymond, Antoine Green, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Taylor Decker, Dan Skipper, Jonah Jackson, Kayode Awosika, Frank Ragnow, Graham Glasgow, Graham Glasgow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Penei Sewell, Colby Sorsdal, Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, James Mitchell, Josh Reynolds, Jameson Williams, Jared Goff, Teddy Bridgewater, David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, Craig Reynolds
|Defense
|John Cominsky, Josh Paschal, Charles Harris, Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike, Benito Jones, Isaiah Buggs, Brodric Martin, Aidan Hutchinson, Julian Okwara, Romeo Okwara, Derrick Barnes, Jack Campbell, Anthony Pittman, Trevor Nowaske, Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Cameron Sutton, Khalil Dorsey, Steven Gilmore, Jerry Jacobs, Chase Lucas, Brian Branch, Will Harris, Tracy Walker III, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Kerby Joseph
|Special Teams
|Riley Patterson, Jack Fox, Jake McQuaide, Kalif Raymond, Craig Reynolds, Khalil Dorsey
Green Bay Packers team news
The Green Bay Packers have announced their inactives for their Week 11 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, with the good news being that Rashan Gary and Quay Walker will be back available.
After missing Wednesday’s practice, Jaire Alexander began heading in the right direction with his shoulder injury, practicing in a limited fashion on Thursday and Friday. However, he will be inactive for Thursday's game, which leaves them fairly thin at cornerback with the newly acquired Kyu Blu Kelly inactive. That leaves Robert Rochell as the only backup.
The Packers activated safety Darnell Savage from injured reserve on Monday. On a short week and without a real practice, Savage’s return to the lineup might have to wait for next Sunday night's home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
|Players
|Offense
|Christian Watson, Malik Heath, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Rasheed Walker, Yosh Nijman, Elgton Jenkins, Sean Rhyan, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan, Jon Runyan, Royce Newman, Zach Tom, Caleb Jones, Luke Musgrave, Josiah Deguara, Tucker Kraft, Ben Sims, Jayden Reed, Samori Toure, Jordan Love, Sean Clifford, Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Emanuel Wilson, Patrick Taylor
|Defense
|Kenny Clark, Colby Wooden, T.J. Slaton, Karl Brooks, Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Preston Smith, Lukas Van Ness, De'Vondre Campbell, Isaiah McDuffie, Kristian Welch, Quay Walker, Eric Wilson, Rashan Gary, Kingsley Enagbare, Brenton Cox Jr., Jaire Alexander, Carrington Valentine, Robert Rochell, Keisean Nixon, Corey Ballentine, Kyu Blu Kelly, Jonathan Owens, Anthony Johnson Jr., Rudy Ford, Zayne Anderson
|Special Teams
|Anders Carlson, Daniel Whelan, Daniel Whelan, Keisean Nixon, Jayden Reed, Keisean Nixon, Jayden Reed, Matt Orzech
Lions vs Packers head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|9/29/23
|Packers 20-34 Lions
|1/9/23
|Packers 16-20 Lions
|11/6/22
|Lions 15-9 Packers
|1/9/22
|Lions 37-30 Packers
|9/21/21
|Packers 35-17 Lions