Watch for FREE: Canada vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 $0 guide

Whether you are looking to stream the game on your preferred digital device or watch the action unfold on your living room television, U.S. soccer fans have a few fantastic options to catch the Canada vs. Qatar match for absolutely free.

The highly anticipated Group B clash is scheduled to kick off today at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT at BC Place in Vancouver. Co-hosts Canada will be looking to secure a massive three points on home soil, while an unpredictable Qatari side aims to spoil the party on the big stage.

Canada vs Qatar - Free Live Stream Options

Because the primary English-language broadcast for this match is on FS1 (Fox Sports 1)—a premium cable network—it cannot be picked up for free using a traditional over-the-air TV antenna.

However, if you have cut the cord and want to watch the English broadcast, your best bet is to sign up for a temporary free trial with a premium live TV streaming platform that carries FS1. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial window expires so you don't get charged for the first month.

Provider Trial length Channels Included Fubo 5 days FS1 (English) / Telemundo (Spanish) DirecTV Stream 5 days FS1 (English) / Telemundo (Spanish)

Simply download your chosen app on your Smart TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, or mobile device, sign up for a trial, and tune in at kickoff.

Spanish-Language Broadcast: Telemundo Channel Numbers

If you prefer the Spanish-language broadcast, or if you happen to have a standard digital over-the-air (OTA) TV antenna, the game is also being broadcast live on Telemundo. Because Telemundo is a major broadcast network, it can be picked up entirely for free without a cable or streaming subscription if you use an antenna.

If you are watching via satellite or local cable, here is where you can find Telemundo on your TV guide:

National Satellite Providers

DirecTV : Channel 406 (East) or Channel 407 (West)

Dish Network: Channel 835

Major U.S. Cities (Over-the-Air Antenna & Local Cable)

If you are using a digital antenna or local cable (like Xfinity, Spectrum, or Cox) in a major metropolitan hub, tune into these local affiliate channel numbers:

New York City: Channel 47 (WNJU)

Los Angeles: Channel 52 (KVEA)

Chicago: Channel 44 (WSNS)

Dallas–Fort Worth: Channel 39 (KXTX)

Houston: Channel 47 (KTMD)

Miami: Channel 51 (WSCV)

San Francisco / Bay Area: Channel 48 (KSTS)

Pro Tip: Cable numbers can vary wildly by zip code. If you are outside these major cities, use your cable provider’s online channel lookup tool to find the exact dial number for your home.