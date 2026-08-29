Serie A - Game Week 2 30 Aug 2026 - 12:30 Diego Armando Maradona

Today's game between SSC Napoli and Como will kick-off at Aug 30, 2026, 12:30 PM.

Napoli vs Como is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Napoli host Como at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples in Matchday 2 of the 2026/27 Serie A season. Massimiliano Allegri's side look to build on a winning start, while Cesc Fabregas brings a Como team with plenty to prove at one of Italian football's most atmospheric grounds.

Napoli opened the campaign with a 2-0 victory at Genoa, a result that underlined the early promise Allegri's squad is showing. The challenge now is to back that up at home, where the Maradona crowd will expect a performance that matches the occasion.

Como began with a 1-1 draw at Udinese, a result that reflects a team still finding its footing. Fabregas has been active in the transfer market, with Samuele Ricci arriving on loan from Milan to bolster the midfield, though the club's summer business has not been without complications.

The visitors enter this fixture having lost Alvaro Morata to Leganes on loan, a notable departure that leaves their attacking options thinner than Fabregas might have hoped. Como also made history by qualifying for the Champions League for the first time, giving this squad a broader stage than they have ever played on.

Napoli, meanwhile, are also back in European competition. Allegri's side are in the Champions League draw and carry genuine ambition this season, though the transfer window has not delivered every target the club pursued. The search for a striker remains a subplot heading into this fixture.

Both sides come into this match with points to secure and form to establish. For Napoli, home advantage and early momentum make them favourites. For Como, a positive result here would send a clear statement about their intentions for the season.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Napoli vs Como, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch SSC Napoli vs Como with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Napoli head coach Massimiliano Allegri is without Alessandro Buongiorno, Luca Marianucci, and Michael Folorunsho through injury. No suspensions are in place. The projected XI includes Alex Meret in goal, with a back line of Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Spinazzola, and Rafa Marin. Stanislav Lobotka, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, and Scott McTominay are named in midfield, with Rasmus Hoejlund, Alisson Santos, and Matteo Politano leading the attack.

Cesc Fabregas names a Como squad with Jayden Addai as the only injury absentee and no suspensions to report. The projected XI sees Jean Butez start in goal behind a defence of Alex Valle, Yan Couto, Jacobo Ramon, and Trevoh Chalobah. Martin Baturina, Assane Diao, Lucas Da Cunha, and Nico Paz fill the midfield positions, with Luis Milla and Anastasios Douvikas named in attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Napoli arrive in good shape, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions and drawing one. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Serie A win at Genoa on August 22, and they also posted a 6-2 friendly win over Aris Thessaloniki FC earlier in pre-season. Allegri's side scored 11 goals across those five matches and conceded five, with the only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo.

Como's recent record shows one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their opening Serie A fixture ended 1-1 at Udinese on August 22, and their pre-season included two matches against Liverpool, losing one 2-0 and drawing the other 0-0. A 3-2 win over Famalicao in late July was their most convincing result of the period. Como scored five goals and conceded six across those five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Serie A fixture at Como on May 2, 2026, which ended 0-0. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Napoli hold the stronger record, winning two, drawing two, and losing one. Como's only victory in that run came in a 2-1 Serie A home win in February 2025. Napoli's most decisive result was a 3-1 Serie A home win in October 2024.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Napoli sit fifth and Como are tenth after the opening matchday of the 2026/27 season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch SSC Napoli vs Como today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: