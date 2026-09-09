Champions League - Game Week 1 9 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Jose Alvalade

Today's game between Sporting CP and Galatasaray will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Sporting CP vs Galatasaray is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Sporting CP host Galatasaray at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon in the UEFA Champions League. The Turkish champions travel to Portugal looking to extend their strong early-season form into Europe's top club competition.

Rui Borges' side arrive in excellent domestic shape, having won four of their opening five Liga Portugal matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 victory over Nacional, and they have yet to lose a league game this season.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, have made a similarly commanding start in the Süper Lig. Okan Buruk's side beat Istanbul Başakşehir 3-2 away from home in their last league fixture and have won three of their last four competitive matches.

The Istanbul club have invested heavily in the summer transfer window. Rafael Leão arrived from AC Milan for €38 million, while young Turkish striker Deniz Gül joined from FC Porto on a five-year deal. Those additions have deepened an already formidable squad.

There is, though, a notable absentee for the visitors. Victor Osimhen, who scored 41 Süper Lig goals across the past two campaigns, is listed among the injured and will not feature in Lisbon. Leroy Sané has also attracted attention in recent days amid reports of dissatisfaction at his reduced role following the summer arrivals.

This is a fixture with genuine European pedigree on both sides. Galatasaray famously reached the Champions League last 16 last season, knocking out Juventus along the way, and will be eager to make another statement on the continent.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Sporting CP vs Galatasaray live.

How to watch Sporting CP vs Galatasaray with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rui Borges is without Nuno Santos and João Simões through injury for the home side. The projected XI features Rui Silva in goal, with a back line of Zeno Debast, Gonçalo Inácio, Maximiliano Araújo, and Ivan Fresneda. Issa Doumbia and Rodrigo Zalazar are expected to operate centrally, with Geny Catamo, Sergi Altimira, and Flávio Gonçalves providing support, and Luís Suárez leading the attack.

Galatasaray travel without Victor Osimhen, Mario Lemina, Günay Güvenç, and Wilfried Singo. Okan Buruk's projected XI has Uğurcan Çakır in goal, with Davinson Sánchez and Abdülkerim Bardakcı in central defence, İsmail Jakobs and Roland Sallai as the wide defenders, and Lucas Torreira anchoring midfield. Aleksey Batrakov, Gabriel Sara, and Yunus Akgün are expected to operate in the middle third, with Leroy Sané and Barış Alper Yılmaz providing the attacking threat wide.

Form

Sporting CP head into this fixture having won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and conceding seven. Their most recent result was a 2-0 home win over Nacional in Liga Portugal. They also recorded a convincing 4-0 away victory at Rio Ave and have not lost in their last five outings.

Galatasaray's last five results show three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their only loss came in a pre-season friendly against Villarreal. In competitive action, they beat Erzurumspor 4-0, drew 2-2 with Çorum FK, and won their two most recent Süper Lig fixtures, including the 3-2 away win at Istanbul Başakşehir on September 4. Across those five matches, they scored 12 goals and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for this fixture between Sporting CP and Galatasaray.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Sporting CP currently sit in 33rd place, while Galatasaray are in 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sporting CP vs Galatasaray today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: