How to watch today's South Carolina vs Tennessee Tech NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

South Carolina, the defending national champions, are back in familiar territory as a top contender in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. On Friday, the second-seeded Gamecocks (30-3, 15-1 SEC) open their title defense against Tennessee Tech (26-5, 18-2 OVC) in a first-round showdown.

It's been another dominant campaign for Dawn Staley's squad, securing their fifth straight No. 1 seed in the tournament. South Carolina stormed through the SEC once again, finishing the regular season at 27-3 before rattling off three straight wins in the conference tournament, capping it off with a 64-45 rout of Texas in the championship game. That triumph secured their third consecutive SEC Tournament title and marked the sixth time in a decade that the Gamecocks have swept both the regular-season and tournament crowns.

Despite their impressive resume, South Carolina enters March Madness as the No. 2 overall seed, with UCLA earning the top spot after an outstanding 30-2 campaign and a Big Ten title.

On the other side, Tennessee Tech punched its ticket by winning the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament, securing an automatic bid after knocking off Lindenwood in the championship game. Now, the Golden Eagles face the ultimate test—trying to pull off a stunning upset against one of the sport’s most dominant programs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the South Carolina vs Tennessee Tech NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

South Carolina vs Tennessee Tech: Date and tip-off time

The Gamecocks and the Golden Eagles will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

Date Friday, March 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue Colonial Life Arena Location Columbia, South Carolina

How to watch South Carolina vs Tennessee Tech on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Gamecocks and the Golden Eagles on:

TV Channel: ESPN [Courtney Lyle (play-by-play),Carolyn Peck (analyst)}]

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

South Carolina Gamecocks team news & key performers

South Carolina's depth and experience could prove to be a decisive factor in its March Madness run. With a veteran-heavy starting lineup—all at least juniors—and the bulk of last year’s championship-winning squad still intact, Dawn Staley's team is built for the moment.

One of the Gamecocks' biggest strengths is their second unit, which leads the nation with 41.5 bench points per game. Freshman forward Joyce Edwards and sophomore guard MiLaysia Fulwiley have been pivotal offensive weapons, leading the team in scoring despite coming off the bench, averaging 13.2 and 12.0 points per game, respectively.

Meanwhile, Chloe Kitts is finding her stride at the perfect time. The junior forward, fresh off SEC Tournament MVP honors, was unstoppable in the conference tournament, posting 16.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while shooting a staggering 74.2% from the floor. That’s a significant step up from her season average of 10.1 points per game, and her emergence could be a game-changer as South Carolina eyes another deep postseason run.

The Gamecocks enter the tournament riding a seven-game winning streak, bouncing back emphatically from their Feb. 16 loss to UConn. Staley remains confident in her squad, especially after a dominant SEC Tournament campaign, where they powered past Texas, Oklahoma, and Vanderbilt to secure the title.

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles team news & key performers

Just like South Carolina, Tennessee Tech boasts a well-balanced offense, featuring four double-digit scorers—Reghan Grimes (12.9 ppg), Keeley Carter (12.3 ppg), Chloe Larry (11.7 ppg), and Peyton Carter (11.5 ppg). The Golden Eagles also have two more players on the verge of averaging double figures, with Anna Walker (9.9 ppg) and Taris Thornton (9.6 ppg) providing additional firepower.

