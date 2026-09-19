Serie A - Game Week 28 19 Sept 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Sao Paulo and Internacional will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Sao Paulo vs Internacional is available to watch live in the US via Fanatiz and Premiere.

Sao Paulo host Internacional in a Serie A fixture that brings two clubs together at very different points in their seasons.

Dorival Junior's side sit 12th in the table and will want to build on their recent domestic wins, but they carry the weight of a difficult run of results that has included back-to-back defeats. Their Copa Sudamericana commitments have stretched the squad, and finding consistency across two competitions has proven difficult.

Internacional arrive in worse shape. Paulo Pezzolano's side are 18th in Serie A and have not won in their last five matches across all competitions. Three defeats in that run, combined with a goal return of just two, points to a team struggling to find any rhythm.

The gap in league position tells only part of the story. For Internacional, a defeat here would deepen an already serious relegation concern. Sao Paulo, by contrast, have the chance to put distance between themselves and the bottom half.

TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

How to watch Sao Paulo vs Internacional with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Dorival Junior has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed for Sao Paulo ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting XI has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture develops.

Paulo Pezzolano is similarly without confirmed team news for Internacional. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away side, and further information is expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Sao Paulo have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Boca Juniors in the Copa Sudamericana, following a 2-0 Serie A defeat to Palmeiras. The run also includes wins over Atletico MG and Red Bull Bragantino, though three losses in five reflects the inconsistency that has defined their recent weeks. Sao Paulo scored six goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Internacional have not won in their last five matches, picking up one win, no draws, and four defeats in that run. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Serie A win over Chapecoense AF on September 12, but that followed a 2-3 loss to Santos and a 3-1 Cup defeat to Gremio. Pezzolano's side scored just five goals and conceded eight across those five games, a record that underlines their current difficulties.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in Serie A on April 1, 2026, when the fixture ended 1-1. Across the last five head-to-head meetings in Serie A, the record is closely contested: Sao Paulo hold two wins to Internacional's one, with two draws rounding out the series. The most recent five fixtures have produced a combined 10 goals, suggesting matches between these sides tend to carry genuine attacking threat despite the current form of both clubs.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Sao Paulo sit 12th while Internacional are placed 18th, meaning the visitors are firmly in the relegation picture and cannot afford further dropped points against a mid-table side.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sao Paulo vs Internacional today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: