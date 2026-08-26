Copa Sudamericana - 1/8 26 Aug 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between River Plate and Santa Fe will kick-off at Aug 26, 2026, 8:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for River Plate vs Santa Fe in the United States are listed below.

River Plate host Santa Fe in the Copa Sudamericana, with Eduardo Coudet's side looking to build on the first leg as the Argentine giants push to advance in the continental competition.

The first meeting between these two clubs in this tie ended goalless in Bogotá, leaving the tie finely balanced ahead of this second leg in Buenos Aires. Both teams know what is at stake.

River arrive into this match off the back of a difficult stretch in domestic football. Coudet's side drew 2-2 with Velez Sarsfield in the Liga Profesional on August 23, following back-to-back league defeats, and the pressure to deliver a convincing continental performance is real.

Santa Fe, managed by Pablo Repetto, have shown solidity in recent weeks. The Colombian side held River to a blank in the first leg and drew 0-0 with America de Cali in the Primera A on August 22, though that match was overshadowed by serious crowd trouble that forced a near hour-long suspension. Repetto's squad will need to maintain focus amid that backdrop.

Group H of the Copa Sudamericana has River sitting top of the standings, but Santa Fe will arrive in Argentina with the confidence of a side that has not conceded in their last two outings.

With the tie level and progression on the line, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch River Plate vs Santa Fe live, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch River Plate vs Santa Fe with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

River Plate head into this fixture under Eduardo Coudet. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Santa Fe are managed by Pablo Repetto. As with River, no specific injury or suspension news has been confirmed for the away side, and no probable lineup has been announced at this stage. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Form

River Plate have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Velez Sarsfield in the Liga Profesional on August 23. The sole victory in that run came on August 16, a 2-0 win over Argentinos Juniors. The two defeats, to Tigre and Rosario Central, both ended 1-0, and River failed to score in three of those five fixtures.

Santa Fe's recent record is more consistent. Repetto's side have taken two wins, three draws, and no defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with America de Cali on August 22, while a 2-0 victory over Chico FC on August 8 was the standout win. Santa Fe drew 2-2 with Once Caldas earlier in the run and have kept three clean sheets across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on August 20, 2026, when Santa Fe hosted River Plate in the first leg of this Copa Sudamericana tie, finishing 0-0. Before that, the clubs last met in the 2021 Copa Libertadores group stage, where River Plate won 2-1 at home on May 20, following a goalless draw at Santa Fe on May 7. Across the five recorded meetings, River Plate have won two, Santa Fe none, with three draws. All five fixtures have been played in either the Copa Libertadores or the Copa Sudamericana.

Standings

Grp. H Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 River Plate RIV 6 4 2 0 9 3 +6 14 W D W W W 2 Red Bull Bragantino BGT 6 3 1 2 12 5 +7 10 W D W L W 3 Carabobo FC CBF 6 3 0 3 6 5 +1 9 L W L W L 4 Blooming BLO 6 0 1 5 3 17 -14 1 L L L L L Qualification to next stage

In Group H of the Copa Sudamericana, River Plate currently occupy first place ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch River Plate vs Santa Fe today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: