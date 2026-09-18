Liga Profesional - Game Week 10 19 Sept 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between River Plate and Huracan will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 6:00 PM.

River Plate vs Huracan is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options for this Liga Profesional fixture are listed below.

River Plate host Huracan in a Liga Profesional Group B fixture, with Leonardo Ponzio's side looking to build on a strong recent run of results.

River come into this match in their best form of the campaign. They have won three of their last five competitive matches, including a 2-1 victory over Atletico Tucuman on September 12 — a win secured despite the squad needing to change buses after their official team transport became wedged on a ramp outside their hotel. That kind of resilience speaks to the character Ponzio has built in this group.

The Enzo Fernandez transfer to Manchester City has dominated the off-pitch conversation at River, but the squad has responded on the pitch. Three Liga Profesional wins in their last five outings — including away victories at Banfield and against Independiente Rivadavia — suggest the side is finding answers from within.

Huracan arrive in considerably more uncertain shape. Diego Martinez's men have drawn three of their last four Liga Profesional matches, and their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Belgrano. They sit sixth in Clausura Group B, level with River, and need a positive result to separate themselves in the standings.

The visitors' only Liga Profesional win in their last five came against San Lorenzo, a 2-0 result that now feels some time ago. Martinez will demand more attacking intent from his side, particularly on the road.

With both clubs occupying the same position in Clausura Group B, the points are genuinely significant. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch River Plate vs Huracan, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch River Plate vs Huracan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Leonardo Ponzio has not confirmed any injury or suspension concerns ahead of this fixture, and no projected starting XI has been released for River Plate. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Huracan head coach Diego Martinez is similarly without confirmed squad news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and a probable lineup has not been announced. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

River Plate have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five competitive matches, scoring nine goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Liga Profesional win over Atletico Tucuman on September 12, and they also claimed a 3-1 victory over Independiente Rivadavia. Their sole defeat came against Santa Fe in the Copa Sudamericana. Three wins in their last five represents a strong run of form.

Huracan have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five Liga Profesional matches, with four goals scored and four conceded. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Belgrano, and they also drew 1-1 with Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto. Their only win in this run was a 2-0 victory over San Lorenzo. Huracan have not lost in four matches but have struggled to convert draws into wins.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on March 13, 2026, when Huracan hosted River Plate in the Liga Profesional and the match ended 1-2 in River's favour. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, River Plate have won three and Huracan have won two, with no draws in the dataset. The most recent five meetings include results from the Liga Profesional, Copa de la Liga Profesional, and a notable 3-0 River win at Huracan in April 2023.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B table, River Plate sit sixth and Huracan are also sixth. In the Apertura Group B standings, River Plate are second while Huracan are seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch River Plate vs Huracan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: