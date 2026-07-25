Today's game between Remo and Vitoria will kick-off at Jul 26, 2026, 6:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Remo vs Vitoria is available to watch live via the broadcasters listed below. Coverage options vary by region, so check your local listings to confirm availability.

Remo host Vitoria in a Serie A fixture that could have significant implications for both clubs at contrasting ends of the table. Leo Conde's side sit 19th and are running out of time to drag themselves away from the relegation zone.

Remo's most recent league outing ended in a 3-0 defeat to Corinthians, a result that underlined the scale of the task facing Conde's squad. Their season has been defined by inconsistency, though wins over São Paulo and Chapecoense earlier in the campaign showed they are capable of competing.

Vitoria arrive in considerably better shape. Jair Ventura's side are 11th in the table and have lost just once in their last five matches across all competitions. A 1-0 win over Vasco da Gama in their most recent Serie A outing confirmed their upward trajectory.

The visitors also impressed in the Cup Nordeste, picking up two wins over Fortaleza to demonstrate their depth and resilience across competitions. Ventura has built a side that is hard to beat and efficient in front of goal.

For Remo, the equation is straightforward: points are needed, and they are needed now. A home fixture against a mid-table side represents one of the more realistic opportunities to collect them.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Remo vs Vitoria live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Remo vs Vitoria with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Remo are managed by Leo Conde for this fixture. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed ahead of the match, and no projected XI is currently available. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad news.

Vitoria are led by Jair Ventura. As with the home side, no injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup data has been provided at this stage. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Form

Remo have won three of their last five matches, losing two and drawing none. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Serie A defeat to Corinthians, though they had previously beaten São Paulo 1-0 in the league. Earlier in the run, Remo beat Chapecoense 2-3 away and claimed a 2-1 Cup win over Bahia, with their only other defeat a 1-2 loss to Athletico Paranaense.

Vitoria have been in strong form, winning three of their last five and losing just once. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 Serie A draw with Botafogo RJ, while they beat Vasco da Gama 1-0 in their previous league fixture. Two wins over Fortaleza in the Cup Nordeste bolstered their record, with their only defeat in this run a 3-1 loss to Santos in the league.

Head-to-Head Record

goalalThe most recent meeting between these two sides saw Vitoria win 2-0 at home in a Serie A fixture in January 2026. Before that, Remo beat Vitoria 2-1 in a Serie C match in April 2022. Across the last five meetings, each side has claimed two wins, with one draw, and the sides have scored a combined 11 goals across those encounters.

Standings

In the current Serie A standings, Remo sit 19th while Vitoria are 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Remo vs Vitoria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: