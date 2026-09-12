LaLiga - Game Week 5 12 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano is available to watch live in the United States on ESPN+ and ESPN Select. Multi-channel streaming service Fubo also carries the match. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Real Madrid return to LaLiga action at the Santiago Bernabeu, hosting Rayo Vallecano in what is a routine home fixture on paper but one that carries real weight for Jose Mourinho's side as they look to build momentum across two demanding fronts.

Mourinho's men arrive into this fixture having beaten Inter Milan 2-1 in their Champions League opener, though the performance was far from convincing. Federico Valverde publicly admitted the squad ignored tactical instructions during the second half, and the manner in which Inter were allowed back into the contest will have given the coaching staff plenty to address.

In LaLiga, the picture is patchier. Real Madrid sit third in the table and suffered a 1-0 defeat to Real Betis in their most recent league outing, a result that interrupted a run of three consecutive wins to start the season. The home crowd will be expecting a response.

Rayo Vallecano arrive in fourteenth place and come into this match on the back of a 3-2 win over Racing Santander, their first victory of the campaign after a difficult start that included a heavy 5-2 defeat to Barcelona. Benat San Jose's side have shown they can score goals, but their defensive record has been a concern.

Thibaut Courtois is set to start in goal after a standout performance against Inter, with reports suggesting Real Madrid are moving quickly to tie the Belgian down to a contract extension. His form will be a key factor in how the home side manage what could be a tight evening if Rayo find their rhythm.

With the Madrid derby against Atletico looming on the horizon and a Champions League campaign already underway, Mourinho faces the challenge of rotating carefully while maintaining results. This fixture offers an opportunity to give fringe players minutes without sacrificing three points.

For full details on how to watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on below.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jose Mourinho names a projected XI of Thibaut Courtois, Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella, Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, and Kylian Mbappe. Real Madrid are without Eder Militao, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, and Raul Asencio through injury.

For Rayo Vallecano, Benat San Jose is set to line up with Dani Cardenas, Adria Pedrosa, Pathe Ciss, Florian Lejeune, Andrei Ratiu, Pedro Diaz, Unai Lopez, Oscar Valentin, Alvaro Garcia, Sergio Camello, and Giorgi Tsitaishvili. The visitors are without Augusto Batalla, Isi Palazon, Luiz Felipe, Jozhua Vertrouwd, and Marash Kumbulla through injury, while Fran Perez and Jorge de Frutos are both suspended.

Form

Real Madrid have won three and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, with their most recent outing a 2-1 Champions League victory over Inter Milan. Prior to that, they suffered a 1-0 LaLiga defeat to Real Betis, their only loss in that run. Earlier form includes wins of 4-0 against Malaga and 4-1 against Real Sociedad, giving them a strong attacking record of 12 goals scored across the five games, conceding four.

Rayo Vallecano have won one, drawn one, and lost two of their last four competitive matches, with their only pre-season result a 3-0 loss to Ipswich Town. Their most recent fixture was a 3-2 win over Racing Santander, though they conceded five goals across their two LaLiga defeats, including a heavy 5-2 reverse against Barcelona.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 2-1 to Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Real Madrid have won two, Rayo Vallecano have won none, and two matches have ended level, including a 3-3 draw at Rayo's ground in December 2024. Real Madrid have scored nine goals in those five meetings, conceding six.

Standings

In LaLiga, Real Madrid currently sit third, while Rayo Vallecano are fourteenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: