LaLiga - Game Week 3 30 Aug 2026 - 11:00 Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and Malaga will kick-off at Aug 30, 2026, 11:00 AM.

Real Madrid vs Malaga is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Real Madrid host Malaga at the Estadio Bernabeu in a LaLiga fixture that puts Jose Mourinho's side in front of their home support for only the second league game of the new season.

Mourinho's men arrive in strong form. A Kylian Mbappe hat-trick powered a 4-1 win over Real Sociedad last time out at the Bernabeu, with Jude Bellingham providing two assists in a display that underlined the attacking depth at the manager's disposal. Federico Valverde credited a sharp half-time tactical adjustment from Mourinho for turning a stuttering first half into a dominant second-period performance.

The injury list at the Bernabeu remains long. Eder Militao, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, Raul Asencio, Thiago Pitarch, Endrick, and Aurelien Tchouameni are all sidelined, placing added responsibility on those available. New signing Marc Cucurella made an emotional home debut against Sociedad but has acknowledged he is still building back to full fitness.

Malaga arrive having taken just one point from their opening two LaLiga matches. A 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid on the opening weekend was followed by a 1-1 draw at Deportivo de A Coruna, leaving Juan Funes's side in the lower reaches of the table and in need of a result to arrest early-season drift.

The visitors also carry injury concerns of their own into the trip to the capital, with Moussa Diarra, Fernando Calero, Diego Murillo, and Aaron Ochoa all unavailable for selection.

For those looking to watch the action, here is everything you need to know about where to catch Real Madrid vs Malaga live.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Malaga with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jose Mourinho is without a significant portion of his defensive options for this fixture. Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Raul Asencio, and Thiago Pitarch are all ruled out through injury, while Rodrygo, Endrick, and Aurelien Tchouameni also miss out. Mourinho's projected XI features Thibaut Courtois in goal, with Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries, Dean Huijsen, and Alvaro Carreras in defence. Bernardo Silva, Jude Bellingham, and Federico Valverde are named in midfield, with Arda Guler supporting Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe in attack.

Malaga head coach Juan Funes is also dealing with absentees. Moussa Diarra, Fernando Calero, Diego Murillo, and Aaron Ochoa are all unavailable. Funes's projected XI is led by Alfonso Herrero in goal, with a back four of Einar Galilea, Rafita, Carlos Puga, and Angel Recio. Juan Cruz, Joaquin Munoz, Dani Lorenzo, and Izan Merino are named in midfield, with Carlos Dotor and Chupe leading the attack.

Form

Real Madrid have won all five of their most recent matches across all competitions. Their last outing was a 4-1 LaLiga victory over Real Sociedad on August 26, with the previous league result a 1-2 away win at Espanyol on August 22. The three matches before that were pre-season friendlies, producing wins over Schalke 04 (3-0), Deportivo de A Coruna (1-0), and Ferencvaros (2-1). Madrid have scored 11 goals and conceded six across those five games.

Malaga's recent record reads one win, two draws, and two defeats from five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 LaLiga draw with Deportivo de A Coruna on August 24, following a 2-0 league defeat to Atletico Madrid on August 19. Pre-season results included a 2-2 draw with Fulham and a 4-2 win over Al-Arabi, though a 2-1 defeat to AD Ceuta FC also featured. Malaga have scored nine goals and conceded seven across the five-match run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on April 15, 2018, when Real Madrid won 2-1 away at Malaga. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, all played in LaLiga, Real Madrid hold four wins to Malaga's none, with one match ending in a draw — a 1-1 result at Malaga in February 2016. Real Madrid have scored 10 goals across those five meetings and conceded five.

Standings

In the current LaLiga standings, Real Madrid sit third while Malaga are placed 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Malaga today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: