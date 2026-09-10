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Champions League
team-logoPSV Eindhoven
Philips Stadion
team-logoShakhtar Donetsk
Watch it on Paramount+Watch it on ViX
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Watch PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk
PSV Eindhoven
Shakhtar Donetsk
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between PSV Eindhoven and Shakhtar Donetsk, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
Philips Stadion

Today's game between PSV Eindhoven and Shakhtar Donetsk will kick off at Sep 10, 2026, 12:45 PM.

US viewers can watch PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk live on Paramount+. Spanish-language coverage is also available via ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Paramount+

Paramount+

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ViX

ViX

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PSV Eindhoven host Shakhtar Donetsk at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven in the Champions League, with Peter Bosz's side looking to build on a run of domestic form that has them in strong early-season shape.

PSV arrive into this fixture having won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 6-1 dismantling of FC Utrecht and a 5-1 win over FC Groningen in the Eredivisie. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 victory over Ajax at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, a result that underlined their title credentials in the Dutch top flight.

The win over Ajax was not without incident. PSV midfielder Ruben van Bommel drew criticism after a foul on Ajax's Aaron Bouwman, escaping with only a yellow card in a match that generated significant debate among Dutch football pundits. Marc-Andre ter Stegen, on loan at Ajax from Barcelona, also found himself at the centre of post-match discussion.

Shakhtar Donetsk arrive under coach Arda Turan having won three of their last five matches in the Ukrainian Premier League. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 win over Karpaty, though a 2-0 defeat to Polissya Zhytomyr earlier in the campaign shows they are not without vulnerabilities.

Both clubs sit seventh in the current Champions League standings, making this a fixture with genuine weight for both sides' European ambitions.

For everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Champions League fixture live, read on.

How to watch PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
Formation
Shakhtar Donetsk crest
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
4-1-4-1
M. KovarM. KovarA. ObispoA. ObispoF. KosticF. KosticS. DestS. DestL. GeertruidaL. GeertruidaR. van BommelR. van BommelG. TilG. TilN. FernandezN. FernandezK. SanoK. SanoI. PerisicI. PerisicR. PepiR. PepiD. RiznykD. RiznykM. MatviyenkoM. MatviyenkoP. HenriqueP. HenriqueV. TobiasV. TobiasV. BondarV. BondarNewertonNewertonO. OcheretkoO. OcheretkoY. NazarynaY. NazarynaA. SantanaA. SantanaM. GomesM. GomesKaua EliasKaua Elias
Shakhtar Donetsk crest
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
4-2-3-1
PSV Eindhoven

Starting XI

Shakhtar Donetsk

Manager

  • P. Bosz
  • A. Turan

Peter Bosz is expected to name a projected XI featuring Matej Kovar in goal, with a back line of Armando Obispo, Filip Kostic, Sergino Dest, and Lutsharel Geertruida. Ruben van Bommel, Guus Til, and Noah Fernandez are listed in midfield, with Kodai Sano, Ivan Perisic, and Ricardo Pepi completing the lineup. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side.

Shakhtar Donetsk's projected XI under Arda Turan is expected to feature Dmytro Riznyk in goal, with Mykola Matviyenko, Pedro Henrique, Vinicius Tobias, and Valeriy Bondar in defence. Newerton, Oleg Ocheretko, Yegor Nazaryna, and Alisson Santana are listed in midfield, with Marlon Gomes and Kaua Elias leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the away side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

PSV

PSV - Form

SIT
D2-2
EXC
W1-2
GRO
W5-1
UTR
W1-6
AJX
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
SHK

SHK - Form

KUD
W5-1
EPI
W0-2
KHA
W0-1
POL
L0-2
KAR
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

PSV have won four and drawn one of their last five matches, scoring 17 goals and conceding six across that run. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Ajax in the Eredivisie, following a 6-1 victory over FC Utrecht the week before. They also beat FC Groningen 5-1 and Excelsior 2-1, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw with Fortuna Sittard in August. PSV have kept a strong attacking output throughout this period, with their Eredivisie matches alone producing 14 goals scored.

Shakhtar Donetsk have won three and lost one of their last five Ukrainian Premier League matches, drawing none. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 win over Karpaty on September 5, and they also recorded wins over FC Kharkiv, Epitsentr Kamianets-Podilskyi, and Kudrivka, the last of which ended 5-1. Their only defeat in this stretch was a 2-0 loss to Polissya Zhytomyr on August 29.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

PSV EindhovenDrawShakhtar Donetsk
1
0
0
Champions League
PSV Eindhoven badge
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
3
Shakhtar Donetsk badge
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
2
FT
3Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/1
Both teams scored1/1

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Champions League on November 27, 2024, when PSV Eindhoven beat Shakhtar Donetsk 3-2 at home. That is the only fixture recorded between the two sides in the available head-to-head data, with PSV claiming the win on that occasion.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
3
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
3
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
5
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
6
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
6
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
8
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
9
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
9
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
11
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
12
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
13
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
13
RomaRomaROM
00000000
13
LensLensRCL
00000000
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
13
ComoComoCOM
00000000
13
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
13
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
13
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
13
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
13
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
13
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
13
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
25
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
26
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
26
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
28
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
28
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
30
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
30
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
32
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
32
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
35
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the current Champions League standings, both PSV Eindhoven and Shakhtar Donetsk are placed seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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