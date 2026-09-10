Champions League - Game Week 1 10 Sept 2026 - 12:45 Philips Stadion

Today's game between PSV Eindhoven and Shakhtar Donetsk will kick off at Sep 10, 2026, 12:45 PM.

US viewers can watch PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk live on Paramount+. Spanish-language coverage is also available via ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

PSV Eindhoven host Shakhtar Donetsk at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven in the Champions League, with Peter Bosz's side looking to build on a run of domestic form that has them in strong early-season shape.

PSV arrive into this fixture having won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 6-1 dismantling of FC Utrecht and a 5-1 win over FC Groningen in the Eredivisie. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 victory over Ajax at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, a result that underlined their title credentials in the Dutch top flight.

The win over Ajax was not without incident. PSV midfielder Ruben van Bommel drew criticism after a foul on Ajax's Aaron Bouwman, escaping with only a yellow card in a match that generated significant debate among Dutch football pundits. Marc-Andre ter Stegen, on loan at Ajax from Barcelona, also found himself at the centre of post-match discussion.

Shakhtar Donetsk arrive under coach Arda Turan having won three of their last five matches in the Ukrainian Premier League. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 win over Karpaty, though a 2-0 defeat to Polissya Zhytomyr earlier in the campaign shows they are not without vulnerabilities.

Both clubs sit seventh in the current Champions League standings, making this a fixture with genuine weight for both sides' European ambitions.

For everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Champions League fixture live, read on.

How to watch PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Peter Bosz is expected to name a projected XI featuring Matej Kovar in goal, with a back line of Armando Obispo, Filip Kostic, Sergino Dest, and Lutsharel Geertruida. Ruben van Bommel, Guus Til, and Noah Fernandez are listed in midfield, with Kodai Sano, Ivan Perisic, and Ricardo Pepi completing the lineup. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side.

Shakhtar Donetsk's projected XI under Arda Turan is expected to feature Dmytro Riznyk in goal, with Mykola Matviyenko, Pedro Henrique, Vinicius Tobias, and Valeriy Bondar in defence. Newerton, Oleg Ocheretko, Yegor Nazaryna, and Alisson Santana are listed in midfield, with Marlon Gomes and Kaua Elias leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the away side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

PSV have won four and drawn one of their last five matches, scoring 17 goals and conceding six across that run. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Ajax in the Eredivisie, following a 6-1 victory over FC Utrecht the week before. They also beat FC Groningen 5-1 and Excelsior 2-1, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw with Fortuna Sittard in August. PSV have kept a strong attacking output throughout this period, with their Eredivisie matches alone producing 14 goals scored.

Shakhtar Donetsk have won three and lost one of their last five Ukrainian Premier League matches, drawing none. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 win over Karpaty on September 5, and they also recorded wins over FC Kharkiv, Epitsentr Kamianets-Podilskyi, and Kudrivka, the last of which ended 5-1. Their only defeat in this stretch was a 2-0 loss to Polissya Zhytomyr on August 29.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Champions League on November 27, 2024, when PSV Eindhoven beat Shakhtar Donetsk 3-2 at home. That is the only fixture recorded between the two sides in the available head-to-head data, with PSV claiming the win on that occasion.

Standings

In the current Champions League standings, both PSV Eindhoven and Shakhtar Donetsk are placed seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: