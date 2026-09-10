Fenerbahce vs Roma Predictions: Italians' goal spree to continue

Roma have scored at least twice in each of their last eight competitive games, but Fenerbahce’s home form could make this a close contest.

Best Predictions for Fenerbahce vs Roma

BTTS - Yes @ -172 with BetMGM

Roma totals - Over 1.5 goals @ - 115 with BetMGM

Anytime goalscorer - Donyell Malen @ + 108 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Expect goals from both sides

Fenerbahce have opened the scoring in four of their five recent home matches, which should give them confidence against Roma. They’ve scored 10 goals across their previous five outings, averaging two goals per game. In those five matches, four (80%) saw both teams score at least one goal.

Fenerbahce’s last two qualifying matches followed the same pattern, with both sides finding the net. They’ve also conceded six goals across their last five games, suggesting Roma should find the net. The visitors also showed their attacking threat last weekend, scoring two goals within four minutes of each other.

The only meeting between these clubs took place in 2014 in a pre-season friendly, which ended 3-3. With both teams returning to the Champions League, another game with goals at both ends looks likely.

Fenerbahce vs Roma Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes @ -172 with BetMGM

Roma in fine scoring form

Roma have been the most potent side in Serie A this season. Gasperini is clearly doing something right with his forwards, who have been scoring consistently. Their three league matches produced 10 goals alone at an average of 3.3 goals per game.

They have the best goalscoring record in the division, and they hope to maintain that form in the Champions League. Five of Roma’s last seven competitive matches produced more than two goals. The Giallorossi scored a minimum of two goals in each of their last eight competitive fixtures, all of which they won.

Fenerbahce have conceded six goals in four Super Lig matches at an average of 1.5 goals per game. That suggests Roma could score twice, making the Italian side to score twice a sensible pick.

Fenerbahce vs Roma Betting Tip 2: Roma totals - Over 1.5 goals @ - 115 with BetMGM

Malen is worth backing to score

Roma have been more effective in front of goal since Donyell Malen joined from Aston Villa. The Dutchman joined the club in January and ended up scoring 14 goals in just 18 Serie A appearances. He made a strong start to this season after making his move from Villa permanent.

Malen scored a hat-trick in his first match against Fiorentina and then followed that with a brace away to Lecce. He failed to score against Atalanta last weekend, but five goals in three games should give him plenty of confidence.

He played eight Europa League matches last season for Aston Villa and Roma and scored four goals. His partnership with Paulo Dybala has been a fruitful one, with Dybala providing three assists in their first league game of the season. If they can find their rhythm in Istanbul on Thursday, Malen is likely to get on the end of another Dybala assist.

Fenerbahce vs Roma Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Donyell Malen @ + 108 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Fenerbahce 2-2 Roma

Fenerbahce 2-2 Roma Goalscorers prediction: Fenerbahce: Romelu Lukaku, Mason Greenwood - Roma: Donyell Malen x2

Fenerbahce have made a triumphant return to the Champions League. The Turkish giants went through a gruelling six-game qualifying process and came out the other side. Now, they’ll appear at the UCL for the first time since 2008/09.

It’s no fluke that they’ve got into this competition, as they’ve had to beat the likes of Sturm Graz and Lyon in qualifying. However, preparations for Ismail Kartal’s men didn’t go according to plan. They lost to Besiktas in the local derby over the weekend. That left them ninth in the Super Lig, four points behind leaders Galatasaray.

By contrast, Roma have made a strong start to their Serie A campaign. The Giallorossi just beat Gian Piero Gasperini’s former employers Atalanta 2-1 last weekend to maintain their 100% record. The visitors should be brimming with confidence as they travel to Turkey to open their European campaign.

This is their first Champions League participation since the 2018/19 season, so they’ll be keen to make the most of it. With this being the first-ever competitive meeting between the teams, it should be an interesting match.

Probable lineups for Fenerbahce vs Roma

Fenerbahce expected lineup: Ederson, Semedo, Skriniar, Ake, Brown, Yuksek, Kante, Kahveci, Aydin, Greenwood, Lukaku

Roma expected lineup: Svilar, Ndicka, Hermoso, Mancini, Molina, Cristante, Kone, Wesley, Soule, Dybala, Malen