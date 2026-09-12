LaLiga - Game Week 5 12 Sept 2026 - 10:15 Estadio El Sadar

Today's game between Osasuna and Espanyol will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 10:15 AM.

Osasuna vs Espanyol is available to watch live in the United States on several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Osasuna host Espanyol at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona in a LaLiga fixture that pits two sides looking to climb the table against each other.

Luis Ramis's side sit eighth in the standings and will be looking to bounce back after a heavy 5-2 defeat to Deportivo Alavés last weekend. That result halted a run of back-to-back league wins for Osasuna, who had beaten Getafe and Celta Vigo in the games prior.

Espanyol arrive in Pamplona off the back of a 1-1 draw at Sevilla, a result that extended their unbeaten run in the league to one match after successive defeats to Real Sociedad and Real Madrid. Manolo González's team sit 12th heading into the game.

The two clubs met at this venue just a few months ago, with Espanyol coming away with a 1-2 victory in May 2026. That result will give the visitors confidence, though Osasuna have won this fixture before and will be determined to put things right on home soil.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch Osasuna vs Espanyol live.

How to watch Osasuna vs Espanyol with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Osasuna head into the match without Jorge Herrando, Aimar Oroz, and Valentin Rosier through injury. Luis Ramis is expected to name a projected XI featuring Sergio Herrera in goal, with Inigo Arguibide, Alejandro Catena, Flavien Boyomo, and Abel Bretones in defence. Jon Moncayola, Moi Gomez, Ruben Garcia, and Iker Munoz are set to operate in midfield, with Raul Garcia and Ante Budimir leading the attack.

Espanyol will be without Kike Garcia, Javier Puado, and Andoni Gorosabel due to injury, and Manolo González has no reported suspensions to contend with. The projected XI sees Marko Dmitrovic start in goal, backed by Roger Hinojo, Omar El Hilali, Unai Nunez, and Leandro Cabrera. Tyrhys Dolan, Edu Exposito, Javi Hernandez, and Gabriel Moscardo are named in midfield, with Alex Calatrava and Roberto Fernandez expected to lead the line.

Form

Osasuna have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-2 defeat to Deportivo Alavés, a sharp contrast to the 1-0 win over Getafe the week before. Across those five games, Ramis's side have scored six goals and conceded nine. Three consecutive competitive results without defeat prior to the Alavés match pointed to a team building momentum.

Espanyol's last five matches show one win, one draw, and three defeats. The draw came most recently, a 1-1 result at Sevilla, following a 2-1 loss at Real Sociedad. Their only win in the run was a 3-0 victory over Levante in August. González's side have scored six goals and conceded seven across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs took place in May 2026 at Estadio El Sadar, with Espanyol winning 1-2. Across the last five head-to-head matches on record, Espanyol have won twice, Osasuna have won once, and two matches have ended level. The five games have produced a combined 11 goals.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Osasuna sit eighth while Espanyol are placed 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Osasuna vs Espanyol today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: