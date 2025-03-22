How to watch today's Oklahoma State vs South Dakota State NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oklahoma State vs South Dakota State NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and more.

The 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament is officially underway, and among the opening-round matchups on Saturday afternoon is a compelling clash between Oklahoma State (25-6, 14-4 Big 12) and South Dakota State (29-3, 16-0 Summit League).

The Cowgirls secured the No. 7 seed after a remarkable turnaround under third-year head coach Jacie Hoyt, improving by 11 wins from last season. They wrapped up the regular season third in the Big 12 standings and enter the tournament ranked 28th in efficiency per Barttorvik.

Meanwhile, South Dakota State arrives as a No. 10 seed, fresh off a Summit League title and riding an impressive 19-game winning streak. Led by 25th-year head coach Aaron Johnston, the Jackrabbits are making their third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and currently rank 52nd in efficiency.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Oklahoma State vs South Dakota State NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Oklahoma State vs South Dakota State: Date and tip-off time

The Cowgirls and the Jackrabbits will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Conn.

Date Saturday, March 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue Gampel Pavilion Location Storrs, Conn.

How to watch Oklahoma State vs South Dakota State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cowgirls and the Jackrabbits on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Oklahoma State Cowgirls team news & key performers

With a deep and well-balanced squad, South Dakota State is a trendy pick to pull off a first-round upset. Brooklyn Meyer has been a force in the paint, averaging 17.4 points per game, while a strong perimeter unit gives the Jackrabbits plenty of offensive versatility.

South Dakota Jackrabbits news & key performers

Oklahoma State has its own weapons. Stailee Heard has proven she can shine under pressure, pouring in 59 points and grabbing 25 rebounds over two Big 12 Tournament games. She's complemented by Anna Gret Asi and Micah Gray, two dependable scoring threats. Meanwhile, Tenin Magassa will be pivotal in slowing down SDSU’s interior attack, making her presence in the paint a key factor in the matchup.

