How to watch today's Ole Miss vs Ball State NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Fifth-seeded Ole Miss (20-10) enters its NCAA Tournament opener as a 12.5-point favorite against No. 12 seed Ball State (27-7) on Friday.

The Cardinals come in riding a wave of momentum, having strung together seven straight victories, including four en route to the Mid-American Conference tournament title. With five players averaging double figures, Ball State boasts a balanced attack that prevents defenses from keying in on a single scorer.

Earlier this season, the Cardinals knocked off Texas A&M, but the Rebels present a tougher challenge. Ole Miss is built on athleticism and experience—an ideal formula for avoiding an early-round exit.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Ole Miss vs Ball State NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Ole Miss vs Ball State: Date and tip-off time

The Rebels and the Cardinals will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas.

Date Friday, March 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Foster Pavilion Location Waco, Texas

How to watch Ole Miss vs Ball State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Rebels and the Cardinals on:

TV Channel: ESPNU

Streaming service: Fubo

Ole Miss Rebels team news & key performers

The Rebels’ success stems from their well-rounded lineup. Senior Madison Scott leads the team with 11.9 points per game, but she’s far from the lone scoring threat. Kennedy Todd-Williams (11.4 PPG), Starr Jacobs (10.9 PPG), and Sira Thienou (10.8 PPG) all contribute offensively, giving Ole Miss plenty of firepower as it looks to advance.

Ball State Cardinals team news & key performers

Alex Richard leads the Cardinals in scoring, averaging 15.9 points per game while also contributing 6.9 rebounds. Marie Kiefer is the team’s top rebounder with 7.2 boards per contest, while Ally Becki orchestrates the offense, dishing out a team-best 6.3 assists per game.

From deep, Madelyn Bischoff is Ball State’s most consistent threat, knocking down 2.4 triples per outing. On defense, Becki swipes 2.2 steals per game, while Kiefer protects the paint with 1.8 blocks per contest.

