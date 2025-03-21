How to watch today's Ohio State vs Montana State NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Ohio State vs Montana State NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

No. 15 Ohio State (25-6, 14-6 Big Ten) is set to clash with No. 13 Montana State (30-3, 20-1 Big Sky) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Value City Arena.

Montana State punched its ticket to the Big Dance by claiming the Big Sky Tournament crown in dramatic fashion, edging out Montana 58-57 on a buzzer-beater in the championship game.

Meanwhile, Ohio State’s strong postseason push helped solidify its position as a host for the tournament’s opening rounds. The Buckeyes battled their way to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, notching a hard-fought 60-59 victory over Iowa in the quarterfinals before running into top-seeded UCLA, who handed them a 75-46 loss in the semis. The Bruins enter March Madness as the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed.

Ohio State vs Montana State: Date and tip-off time

The Buckeyes and the Bobcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Date Friday, March 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT Venue Value City Arena Location Columbus, Ohio

How to watch Ohio State vs Montana State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Buckeyes and the Bobcats on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Ohio State Buckeyes team news & key performers

Ohio State's offensive attack is spearheaded by Cotie McMahon, who leads the Buckeyes with 16.6 points per game while also contributing 4.7 rebounds and 2 assists per contest.

Ajae Petty anchors the team on the glass, hauling in a team-best 7.2 rebounds per game, while Jaloni Cambridge orchestrates the offense, dishing out a team-high 3.9 assists per outing.

From beyond the arc, Chance Gray is Ohio State's most dangerous threat, knocking down an average of 2.1 three-pointers per game.

Defensively, Taylor Thierry and Elsa Lemmila set the tone for the Buckeyes. Thierry is a menace in passing lanes, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while Lemmila protects the rim with a team-best 1.9 blocks per contest.

Montana State Bobcats team news & key performers

Montana State leans on Esmeralda Morales, who paces the Bobcats in both scoring (15.3 points per game) and assists (3.7 per game), making her the engine of the offense.

Marah Dykstra provides a strong inside presence, leading the team with 4.5 rebounds per game while also chipping in 12.5 points and 2.1 assists per outing.

Morales is also Montana State's most consistent three-point shooter, sinking a team-high 2.2 triples per game.

On the defensive end, Taylee Chirrick is the Bobcats' biggest disruptor, swiping 3.4 steals per contest, while Ella Johnson holds down the paint as the squad’s top shot-blocker, averaging one rejection per game.

