Premier League - Game Week 5 19 Sept 2026 - 12:30 City Ground, Nottingham

Today's game between Nottingham Forest and Coventry City will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 12:30 PM.

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City is available to watch live in the United States on NBC, with streaming options via Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Peacock. Details on each platform are listed below.

Nottingham Forest host Coventry City at the City Ground in Matchday 5 of the 2026/27 Premier League season, with both clubs heading into this fixture from very different positions in the table.

Oliver Glasner's Forest side have shown they can compete at this level, picking up points against Liverpool and Tottenham in recent weeks. They will look to build on a win over Aston Villa last time out and push further up the standings.

Coventry arrive in Nottingham in desperate need of a result. Frank Lampard's newly promoted side have lost all four of their opening Premier League fixtures without scoring a single goal, matching an unwanted top-flight record. The 5-0 thrashing at home to Brighton last weekend underlined the scale of the challenge facing the Sky Blues.

Lampard has called for realism from his squad and supporters following that heavy defeat, but another loss at the City Ground would leave Coventry in an increasingly precarious position at the foot of the table.

Liam Delap leads the Forest attack and has attracted attention as a potential long-term successor to Harry Kane in the England setup, with pundits pointing to his performances this season as evidence of his growing credentials at the top level.

This fixture pits a Forest side with genuine mid-table ambitions against a Coventry team still searching for their first Premier League point. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Oliver Glasner is without Nicolo Savona, Jair Cunha, and Nikola Milenkovic through injury ahead of this match. Forest's projected XI features Matz Sels in goal, with a lineup that includes Murillo, Ousmane Diomande, and Ola Aina in defence, James McAtee and Xaver Schlager in midfield, and Liam Delap leading the attack alongside Morgan Gibbs-White and Dan Ndoye.

Frank Lampard is dealing with a lengthy injury list, with Haji Wright, Luke Woolfenden, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, and Josh Eccles all sidelined. Taiwo Awoniyi is also suspended. Coventry's projected XI is led by Carl Rushworth in goal, with Bobby Thomas, Aurele Amenda, and Ethan Pinnock in defence, and Jack Rudoni and Loum Tchaouna in attack.

Form

Nottingham Forest head into this match with a mixed recent record, winning two, drawing two, and losing one of their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 Premier League win at Aston Villa on September 12. Forest drew 0-0 with Tottenham and shared a 2-2 draw with Liverpool in earlier league fixtures, though they suffered back-to-back losses to Leeds United in the Carabao Cup and Premier League before that run.

Coventry City have won just one of their last five matches, a 4-2 Carabao Cup victory at Plymouth Argyle in August. In the Premier League, they have lost all four games without scoring, conceding nine goals in the process. Their most recent defeat was a 5-0 home loss to Brighton on September 13, and they also fell 1-0 to both Manchester City and Hull City in the league.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in a friendly in July 2022, when Coventry won 3-1. Before that, all four competitive fixtures were played in the Championship, with Nottingham Forest winning three of those four matches. Forest beat Coventry 2-0 at the City Ground in April 2022 and also won 2-1 at home in November 2020, while Coventry claimed a 2-1 victory at their own ground in August 2021.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Nottingham Forest currently sit 11th, while Coventry City are rooted to the bottom in 20th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: