How to watch today's Notre Dame vs Stephen F. Austin NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Notre Dame's road to a potential national championship begins Friday as the Fighting Irish welcome Stephen F. Austin to South Bend for an opening-round clash in the NCAA Tournament.

Boasting a 26-5 record, Notre Dame secured the No. 3 seed in one of the Birmingham regionals, earning the right to host the first two rounds. Their first test comes against 14th-seeded SFA (29-5), who punched their ticket to March Madness by winning the Southland Conference Tournament.

The Ladyjacks, who entered their conference tournament as the No. 3 seed, battled past No. 2 Lamar in the semifinals before taking down top-seeded Southeastern Louisiana, 65-57, in the championship game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Notre Dame vs Stephen F. Austin NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Notre Dame vs Stephen F. Austin: Date and tip-off time

The Fighting Irish and Stephen F. Austin will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center in Notre Dame, Indiana.

Date Friday, March 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center Location Notre Dame, Indiana

How to watch Notre Dame vs Stephen F. Austin on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Fighting Irish and the Stephen F. Austin on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news & key performers

Hannah Hidalgo has been the driving force for the Fighting Irish, stuffing the stat sheet with 24.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 3.7 steals per game. Meanwhile, Olivia Miles has found her groove in recent weeks, averaging 15.8 points across her last 10 outings.

Stephen F. Austin team news & key performers

At the heart of SFA's attack is Faith Blackstone, the team’s leading scorer at 15.2 points per game. The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native has taken a unique path to this stage, playing for five different programs in five seasons. Her journey has included stops at Syracuse (2020-21), North Carolina A&T (2021-22), Coppin State (2023-24), and a season at CCBC Essex (2022-23), where she was named the NJCAA Player of the Year after averaging 19.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.4 steals. per game.

Depth is a key strength for SFA, as all nine players who have seen action this season average at least 10 minutes per game, with Blackstone leading the team at 32.4 minutes per contest.

