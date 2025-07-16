How to watch today's Norway Women vs Italy Women Euro 2025 quarter-final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's EURO match between Norway and Italy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The opening quarter-final of the tournament pits Norway, the dominant force from Group A, against a quietly confident Italy in what's shaping up to be a gripping showdown.

Norway cruised through the group stage with a flawless record. They kicked things off by crashing Switzerland's party, overturning a deficit to clinch a 2-1 win. Another gritty 2-1 triumph followed against Finland, before they wrapped up group play in style, edging Iceland 4-3 in a pulsating contest. Signe Gaupset stole the show in that finale, bagging a brace and then turning provider with two assists for Frida Maanum in a seven-goal rollercoaster.

As for Italy, they've flown slightly under the radar but are making noise as a potential surprise package. They opened with a tight 1-0 win over Belgium, courtesy of Arianna Caruso’s clinical finish. A 1-1 stalemate against Portugal followed, with Cristiana Girelli getting on the scoresheet. In their final group outing, they stunned Spain early on through Elisabetta Oliviero's 10th-minute strike, only for the reigning world champions to roar back with three goals to seal a 3-1 comeback victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Norway vs Italy online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Women's Euro match between Norway and Italy will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ViX and FOX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Norway vs Italy kick-off time

Women's EURO - Final Stage Stade de Geneve

The Women's Euro match between Norway and Italy will be played at the Stade de Geneve in Lancy, Switzerland

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 2 M. Lund Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Norway team news

Marit Lund will sit this one out following her red card against Iceland, ruling her out of Norway's quarter-final clash. All eyes could turn to Signe Gaupset, who lit up the last match with a standout performance, netting twice and setting up two more.

Italy team news

Injuries don't appear to be an issue for Norway, so expect coach Hege Riise to stick closely to the lineup that’s brought success so far.

As for Italy, Arianna Caruso continues to be the heartbeat of the squad, pulling the strings in midfield and proving decisive in key moments throughout the tournament.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links