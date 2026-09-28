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Norway

Norway Overview

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Explore Betting on GOAL
October 2026
World Cup Qualification UEFA
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Romania
ROU
0
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Norway
NOR
2
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
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Norway
NOR
6
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Romania
ROU
0
FT
agg 8 - 0
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Standings

Liga MX Femenil crestLiga MX Femenil

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
5Santos Laguna crestSantos Laguna105051320-715
W
L
W
W
L
6Cruz Azul crestCruz Azul105051321-815
W
L
L
W
W
7Club Leon crestClub Leon94051517-212
L
L
W
W
L
8Atlante crestAtlante10217613-77
L
D
W
L
L
9Queretaro crestQueretaro102081022-126
L
L
L
W
L
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