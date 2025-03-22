How to watch today's North Carolina vs Oregon State NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch North Carolina vs Oregon State NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and more.

The North Carolina Tar Heels enter the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed, wrapping up the 2024-25 campaign with a 27-7 record, which placed them fourth in the ACC standings. Their opening-round opponent, No. 14 seed Oregon State, posted a 19-15 mark and secured their spot by winning the West Coast Conference championship.

In terms of efficiency, North Carolina ranks 21st nationally, per Barttorvik, while Oregon State sits at 131st. The Beavers endured a rough start to the season, dropping five of their first seven games, but they turned things around in spectacular fashion.

Over the final six weeks of the campaign, they caught fire, winning 10 of their last 12 games, including a West Coast Conference Tournament title. That run featured a victory over Portland, the regular season conference champion with a 29-4 record.

Despite their overall record, Oregon State is a team that can’t be taken lightly as the Big Dance tips off.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the North Carolina vs Oregon State NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

North Carolina vs Oregon State: Date and tip-off time

The Tar Heels and the Beavers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Date Saturday, March 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT Venue Carmichael Arena Location Chapel Hill, North Carolina

How to watch North Carolina vs Oregon State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tar Heels and the Beavers on:

TV Channel: ESPNU

Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

North Carolina Tar Heels team news & key performers

After a memorable March Madness run last year, Oregon State saw a mass exodus in the offseason, with nearly all of its top contributors entering the transfer portal. Among those departures were all-conference stars Talia Von Oelhoffen and Raegan Beers. Head coach Scott Rueck and his staff had to rebuild the squad from the ground up while also adjusting to life in the West Coast Conference after the Pac-12's collapse.

Despite early-season struggles, the Beavers have hit their stride. Senior forward Kelsey Rees (12.8 points, 7.6 rebounds) and senior guard AJ Marotte (11.4 points, 2.4 assists) have played key roles in the turnaround, helping OSU to a 9-2 record since February. Another pivotal contributor has been Catarina Ferreira, a senior guard from São Paulo, Brazil, who transferred from Baylor. She delivered a dominant 16-point, 12-rebound performance in the WCC title game win over Portland.

Oregon State Beavers news & key performers

On the other side, North Carolina is adjusting to life without Deja Kelly, last season's leading scorer. However, the Tar Heels still boast a deep and talented roster.

Maria Gakdeng (11.3 points, 7.7 rebounds), Alyssa Ustby (10.6 points, 9.5 rebounds), and Lexi Donarski (10.6 points, 2.9 assists) have been the driving forces for UNC this year. Ustby earned first-team All-ACC honors, while Gakdeng and sophomore Reniya Kelly (9.9 points, 2.1 assists) secured second-team recognition. Ustby also received ACC All-Defensive Team honors, highlighting her impact on both ends of the floor.

