How to watch today's Napoli vs Genoa Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Genoa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Napoli's charge toward a fourth Serie A crown hits another key checkpoint this weekend as they welcome Genoa to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, sitting three points clear of reigning champions Inter with just three rounds to go.

The Partenopei have hit their stride at just the right time, stringing together four straight wins to stay in pole position. Last weekend’s gritty 1-0 away victory over Lecce, sealed by a Giacomo Raspadori strike in the 24th minute, showed once again they’re mastering the art of winning ugly when it matters most.

As for Genoa, they've enjoyed a steady revival since Patrick Vieira took the reins during the November break, lifting the side well clear of the relegation scrap. But with safety secured and nothing left to chase, their recent drop-off, three straight losses, including a 2-1 home defeat to Milan after taking the lead, suggests their foot might be off the gas.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Napoli vs Genoa online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Napoli and Genoa will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

SSC Napoli vs Genoa kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Diego Armando Maradona

The Serie A match between Napoli and Genoa will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, May 11, in the US.

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli team news

Napoli will have to navigate some defensive headaches. Both Juan Jesus and Alessandro Buongiorno are ruled out, adding to a growing absentee list that includes David Neres, while midfield anchor Stanislav Lobotka remains a doubt.

Genoa team news

Genoa aren't without their own setbacks either. Morten Thorsby is suspended, and injuries have sidelined Fabio Miretti and Ruslan Malinovskyi, weakening Vieira's midfield options for the trip south.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links