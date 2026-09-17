Ligue 1 - Game Week 5 18 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Stade Louis II, Monaco

Today's game between Monaco and Lens will kick off at Sep 18, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Monaco vs Lens is available to watch live in the United States via the broadcasters listed below.

Monaco host Lens at Stade Louis II in a Ligue 1 fixture that pits the second-placed side against a Lens team looking to find consistency after a turbulent week.

Filipe Luis's Monaco side sit second in the table and have been one of the division's standout performers. Four wins from their last five across all competitions underlines a squad that has beaten both Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille in recent weeks.

Their last outing ended in a 1-1 draw at Strasbourg, a result that came with controversy. Paris Brunner scored a spectacular equaliser but was embroiled in a furious row over his goal celebration, while Filipe Luis publicly criticised VAR for failing to award a late penalty.

Lens arrive at the principality in mixed form in the league, sitting tenth in Ligue 1. Their domestic campaign has been inconsistent, but they produced a remarkable result in Europe, coming from behind to beat Slavia Prague 3-2 in the Champions League with goals from Florian Thauvin and Ruben Aguilar in the final minutes.

Thauvin's 91st-minute equaliser and Aguilar's 93rd-minute winner capped a wild comeback that will have lifted the dressing room. Whether that momentum carries into league action is the question Dino Toppmoeller's side must now answer.

Read on for full details on how to watch Monaco vs Lens live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Monaco vs Lens with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Monaco will be without a number of players through injury, with Ansu Fati, Edan Diop, Folarin Balogun, Jordan Teze, Mamadou Coulibaly, and Anis Soubeir all sidelined. Filipe Luis is expected to name a projected XI featuring Lukas Hradecky in goal, with Flavio Nazinho, Sadibou Sane, Vanderson, and Eric Dier in defence. Aleksandr Golovin, Lamine Camara, Denis Zakaria, and Ilane Toure are expected in midfield, with Stanis Idumbo and Paris Brunner leading the attack. There are no reported suspensions for the home side.

Lens are also dealing with a lengthy injury list, with Samson Baidoo, Maik Nawrocki, Yacine Titraoui, Jhoanner Chavez, Saud Abdulhamid, and Pierre Ganiou all absent. The away side's projected XI is expected to feature Robin Risser in goal, with Kyllian Antonio, Matthieu Udol, Jonathan Gradit, and Ruben Aguilar in defence. Andrija Bulatovic, Florian Thauvin, Abdallah Sima, Michael Cuisance, Michal Skoras, and Odsonne Edouard complete the expected lineup, with no suspensions listed.

Form

Monaco head into this match with four wins and one draw from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Strasbourg on September 12, with wins over Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille, Gornik Zabrze, and Le Havre preceding it. They have scored eight goals and conceded two across that five-match run, reflecting a strong defensive record. Four consecutive wins before the Strasbourg draw highlight their consistency over the period.

Lens have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw at Le Mans on September 13, following their dramatic 3-2 Champions League win over Slavia Prague. Their only league win in the run was a 5-2 victory over Auxerre on August 22, and they have scored 12 goals while conceding nine across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on February 21, 2026, when Lens hosted Monaco in Ligue 1 and lost 3-2. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Monaco have won three times and Lens once, with one draw. Monaco have been the dominant side in recent encounters, winning three of the last four meetings in which a result was decided.

Standings

In Ligue 1, Monaco currently sit second, while Lens are tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Monaco vs Lens today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: