Serie A - Game Week 27 13 Sept 2026 - 15:00

Today's game between Mirassol and Vitoria will kick off at Sep 13, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Mirassol vs Vitoria is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Mirassol host Vitoria in a Serie A fixture that matters at the wrong end of the table. Both clubs are looking to arrest difficult runs of form, and three points here could shift the mood considerably at either club.

Mirassol sit 16th in the Serie A standings and have struggled for consistency across a demanding schedule that has included Copa Libertadores commitments. Rafael Guanaes has watched his side lose to Flamengo and draw a 0-0 against LDU de Quito in South American competition, and their league form has been patchy at best.

A 1-1 draw with Palmeiras offered some encouragement, but Mirassol's most recent Serie A outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Flamengo. Their latest result, however, was a 1-2 win over Coritiba on September 6, which will give Guanaes something to build on heading into this home fixture.

Vitoria arrive in worse shape. Jair Ventura's side have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, including back-to-back Copa do Brasil defeats to Vasco da Gama. Their only win in that run was a 1-0 home victory over Botafogo, and they have since conceded freely.

The visitors sit 11th in the table, which flatters their recent form. Ventura will need a response from his squad after a run that has seen them score just once across their last four matches.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Mirassol vs Vitoria live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Mirassol vs Vitoria with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mirassol head coach Rafael Guanaes has no confirmed injury or suspension information available ahead of this fixture. No projected XI has been announced, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Vitoria manager Jair Ventura is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No probable lineup has been released, and updates will be added as the match approaches.

Form

Mirassol have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Serie A win over Coritiba on September 6, their only victory in this run. Prior to that, they lost 2-0 to Flamengo and drew 1-1 with both Palmeiras and Santos. A 0-0 Copa Libertadores defeat to LDU de Quito rounds out a mixed stretch in which Mirassol scored four goals and conceded four.

Vitoria have won one, drawn none, and lost four of their last five matches. Their sole win came in a 1-0 Serie A victory over Botafogo, but they have since lost to Atletico MG (2-1), Bahia (0-2), and twice to Vasco da Gama in cup competition. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 Serie A defeat to Gremio on September 7. Vitoria scored two goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on March 22, 2026, when Vitoria won 1-0 at home in a Serie A fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Vitoria have won three, with one draw and one Mirassol win on record. The most recent Mirassol victory came in a Serie B fixture in May 2023, when they won 2-0 at home.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Mirassol sit 16th while Vitoria are placed 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mirassol vs Vitoria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: