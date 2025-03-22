How to watch today's Maryland vs Norfolk State NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Maryland vs Norfolk State NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and more.

The opening round of the NCAA Women's Tournament features a showdown between No. 13 seed Norfolk State (30-4) and No. 4 seed Maryland (23-7) this Saturday at XFINITY Center, tipping off at 4 pm ET on ESPN.

Maryland heads into the matchup looking to rebound from a 98-71 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament, where Sarah Te-Biasu led the Terrapins with 25 points. On the other side, Norfolk State punched its ticket with a 68-56 win over Howard, powered by Kierra Wheeler's 19-point performance, along with seven rebounds and one assist.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Maryland vs Norfolk State NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Maryland vs Norfolk State: Date and tip-off time

The Terrapins and the Spartans will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland.

Date Saturday, March 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue XFINITY Center Location College Park, Maryland

How to watch Maryland vs Norfolk State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Terrapins and the Spartans on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Maryland Terrapins team news & key performers

Maryland enters the NCAA Tournament as a No. 4 seed, boasting a 23-7 record (13-5 Big Ten). However, the Terrapins are looking to put a 98-71 quarterfinal loss to Michigan behind them as they prepare for their opening-round clash.

Maryland has been efficient offensively, shooting 46.6% from the field, a full 10.2 percentage points higher than what Norfolk State typically allows (36.4%). Shyanne Sellers, who averages 14.1 points and 4.2 assists per game, secured her third straight All-Big Ten First Team selection. Meanwhile, Kaylene Smikle earned First Team honors from the media and Second Team recognition from Big Ten coaches.

Norfolk State Spartans news & key performers

For Norfolk State, Diamond Johnson has been a force, averaging 19.2 points, six rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 3.6 steals while hitting 34.9% from three with two makes per game. Kierra Wheeler, a key interior presence, has been in strong form, shooting 53.8% and averaging 15.9 points over her last 10 games.

