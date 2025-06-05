How to watch Lorenzo Musetti vs Carlos Alcaraz: Livestream, TV schedule and start time for French Open 2025 Semifinal

GOAL has you covered with all key details about Musetti vs Alcaraz 2025 French Open semifinal, from broadcast info, start time and form.

It's all set for a blockbuster semifinal as Lorenzo Musetti, ranked No. 7 in the world, gears up to take a swing at Roland Garros favourite and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz on Friday.

The 23-year-old Italian booked his spot in the last four after a drama-filled win over Frances Tiafoe, earning just his second Grand Slam semifinal appearance. Musetti pointed to his clutch third-set win as the turning point, but truth be told, he was a bit lucky to even stay in the match.

In a bizarre moment, Musetti accidentally struck a line judge with a kicked ball during the second set, a move that earned only a warning, much to Tiafoe's disbelief, who later called the decision "comical."

Still, Musetti held his nerve and broke his losing streak against the American with a gritty 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 win—bringing their head-to-head to 3-3.

Now, the Italian faces a monumental challenge. Alcaraz, the reigning champ and second seed, looked untouchable in his quarterfinal demolition of Tommy Paul. Under the lights of Court Philippe-Chatrier, the Spaniard steamrolled past the American 6-0, 6-1, 6-4 in under two hours, never letting up as he stormed into his third straight French Open semifinal.

GOAL has you covered with all the key details surrounding Lorenzo Musetti vs Carlos Alcaraz French Open campaign, from live broadcast info and match timings to up-to-date scores and results from his games on the Paris clay.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Carlos Alcaraz French Open 2025 semifinal date, start time

Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

Friday, June 6, 2025 Category: Men's Singles

Men's Singles Venue: Court Philippe Chatrier (Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France)

Court Philippe Chatrier (Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France) Timings: TBD

Carlos Alcaraz will continue his French Open title defense against Italian' Lorenzo Musetti, with their last-four clash at Court Philippe Chatrier penciled in for Friday, June 6, 2025. The exact start time details are yet to be confirmed.

How to watch Lorenzo Musetti vs Carlos Alcaraz live on TV & online

TV Channel: TNT, truTV

TNT, truTV Live stream: Sling, DirecTV Stream, Max

The 2025 French Open will have a fresh home on TV, with coverage shifting to TNT and truTV, marking a departure from NBC's long-running broadcast deal. Fans can also catch all the action via streaming on Max, Sling, and DirecTV Stream, with daily coverage getting underway bright and early at 5 am ET.

Tennis royalty will lend their voices to the tournament, with legends like Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Sloane Stephens, Lindsay Davenport, Jim Courier, Chris Evert, Venus Williams, and Boris Becker stepping into the analyst roles.

On commentary duty, Brian Anderson, Alex Faust, and Mark Petchey will call the shots, while Adam Lefkoe leads the charge from the studio.

Lorenzo Musetti French Open results, scores so far

First round: vs Yannick Hanfmann 7-5 6-2 6-0

vs Yannick Hanfmann 7-5 6-2 6-0 Second round: vs Daniel Elahi Galan 6-4 6-0 6-4

vs Daniel Elahi Galan 6-4 6-0 6-4 Third round: vs Mariano Navone 4-6 6-4 6-3 6-2

vs Mariano Navone 4-6 6-4 6-3 6-2 Round of 16: vs Holger Rune 7-5 3-6 6-3 6-2

vs Holger Rune 7-5 3-6 6-3 6-2 Quarter-final: vs Frances Tiafoe 6-2 4-6 7-5 6-2

Carlos Alcaraz French Open results, scores so far

First round: vs Giulio Zeppieri 6-3 6-4 6-2

vs Giulio Zeppieri 6-3 6-4 6-2 Second round: vs Fabian Marozsan 6-1 4-6 6-1 6-2

vs Fabian Marozsan 6-1 4-6 6-1 6-2 Third round: vs Damir Dzumhur 6-1 6-3 4-6 6-4

vs Damir Dzumhur 6-1 6-3 4-6 6-4 Round of 16: vs Ben Shelton 7-6(8) 6-3 4-6 6-4

vs Ben Shelton 7-6(8) 6-3 4-6 6-4 Quarter-final: vs Tommy Paul 6-0 6-1 6-4

Lorenzo Musetti vs Carlos Alcaraz French Open results, scores so far

Tournament Round Winner Score Year Rome Semi-final Alcaraz 6-3, 7-6(4) 2025 Monte-Carlo Final Alcaraz 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 2025 Miami Round of 16 Alcaraz 6-3, 6-3 2024 China Open Second Round Alcaraz 6-2, 6-2 2023 French Open Fourth Round Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 2023 Hamburg European Open Final Musetti 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-4 2022

