When is the 2024 French Open? How to watch, TV times and schedule

When and where to catch the action from Roland Garros this summer

Few tennis tournaments command the world’s attention like the French Open. One of the sport’s historic four grand slams and the only one played on a clay surface, the event, which dates back more than a century, is synonymous with fast serves and high drama in the competitive game.

Traditionally held in the late European spring, on the eve of summer, and removed by a matter of weeks from the prestigious Wimbledon across the English Channel, the event has gained further popularity since the turn of the century with a synonymous reputation linking it to Rafael Nadal.

Of his 22 men’s singles titles in grand slam events, the Spaniard has won a record 14 of them at Roland Garros, underlining his sheer dominance in the event - but this year, eyes will be on rival Novak Djokovic as he seeks to extend his own career tally of 24 such victories.

Article continues below

Both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will have hopes of success, too. However, on the women’s side of the draw, Iga Swiatek looks set to romp to yet another victory here unless Aryna Sabalenka can dethrone her rival and steal the spotlight.

It’s all shaping up to be another cracking tournament, but where can you watch all the action unfold? When will it all take place? Who are the historic winners? GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the 2024 French Open.

When is the 2024 French Open?

Getty Images

The 2024 French Open begins on Monday, May 20, with the preliminary qualification rounds and continues until Sunday, June 9.

The main men’s and women’s singles events are expected to start on Sunday, May 26, and run across the final fortnight of the three-week schedule.

Where will the 2024 French Open be played?

Getty Images

The 2024 French Open will be played at Roland Garros, the tournament's traditional home, located in the 16th arrondissement of Paris.

Named for the famed French aviator Roland Garros, the venue was first constructed ahead of 1928 in order for France to host their defense of the Davis Cup and has served as the home of the grand slam tournament since then.

The main court, Court Philippe Chatrier, was renovated in 2019 and ranks third in terms of overall capacity for specialist tennis stadia around the world, behind Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York and Stadium 1 at Indian Wells, California.

The rest of the complex includes Court Suzanne Lenglen, previously known as Court A, and a further 18 courts, for a total of 20.

What channel shows the 2024 French Open?

Getty Images

The 2024 French Open will be shown on television and live-streamed by various channels and providers, with Eurosport and Discovery+ all set to cover the event.

Offering coverage from all TNT sports channels, Discovery+ allows customers access to a wide variety of content wherever and whenever they want. To watch the 2024 French Open, you will need an Entertainment & Sports pass, at either £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year.

French Open 2024 Schedule

Below, you can find the current schedule laid out for the 2024 French Open. Daily session times are listed in Eastern Time, along with which channels are expected to broadcast live from Roland Garros.

Stage Date Time (BST) Channels First round May 26-28 10:00 am Eurosport / discovery+ Second round May 29-30 10:00 am Eurosport / discovery+ Third round May 31 -June 1 10:00 am Eurosport / discovery+ Fourth round June 2-3 10:00 am Eurosport / discovery+ Quarterfinals June 4-5 10:00 am Eurosport / discovery+ Semifinals June 6-7 10:00 am Eurosport / discovery+ Women’s finals June 8 2:00 pm Eurosport / discovery+ Men’s finals June 9 2:00 pm Eurosport / discovery+

Recent French Open winners

Below, you can find a list of the recent winners over the past decade at the French Open in both the men’s singles and women’s singles events. Rafael Nadal has mostly dominated the former, with six successes, while Iga Swiatek is a three-time victor over the past four years in Paris.

Year Men's singles winner Women's singles winner 2024 TBD TBD 2023 Novak Djokovic Iga Swiatek 2022 Rafael Nadal Iga Swiatek 2021 Novak Djokovic Barbora Krejcikova 2020 Rafael Nadal Iga Swiatek 2019 Rafael Nadal Ashleigh Barty 2018 Rafael Nadal Simona Halep 2017 Rafael Nadal Jelena Ostapenko 2016 Novak Djokovic Garbine Murguruza 2015 Stan Wawrinka Serena Williams 2014 Rafael Nadal Maria Sharapova

FAQs

Getty

How expensive are tickets for the 2024 French Open?

Tickets for the 2024 French Open, which are sold directly through the event’s official ticket portal, vary dramatically depending on the day and event included, though tickets for the first week of the competition typically retail from €25.00 each.

Hospitality packages are also available directly through the official portal, which runs its own resale platform, in an attempt to compete with other secondary market retailers.

Will Rafael Nadal play at Roland Garros in 2024?

Nadal, the legendary Spaniard who has helped define tennis this century in the men’s game alongside Novak Djokovic and his other major rivals Roger Federer and Andy Murray, has confirmed he will retire this year.

However, his chances of a farewell at Roland Garros appear to be dropping as he continues to struggle with persistent injury problems. Nadal and organizers will hope that he is ultimately able to pull through and compete by the end of May.

What is the best day to go to the French Open?

The best day to go to the French Open is somewhat subjective. If you’re looking to see more tennis rather than a specific round or match, then the opening week will ensure you catch plenty of action from the court.

But if you want to enjoy bigger encounters at the business end, then you will be better off trying for a ticket for a day during the final week, allowing you to enjoy history in the making.

How far is Roland Garros from central Paris?

Roland Garros is located in the 16th arrondissement, to the west of central Paris, and is approximately nine kilometers away on foot. Most people travel by car or by public transportation to reach the stadium complex for the French Open.

The venue is served by Porte d'Auteuil and Michel-Ange–Molitor on Line 10 of the Paris Metro, with Line 9 also intersecting at the latter station.