Cricket Betting Odds - How to Get the Highest Rates in India

In India, cricket betting odds aren't just numbers—they're stories waiting to unfold.

The tension, the underdogs, the sudden twists—these elements captivate fans like nothing else. Finding those perfect odds becomes a kind of treasure hunt, sifting through bookies and whispers of inside knowledge.

Cricket Betting Odds in India

Below we have provided you with some of the most important cricket betting rates you will need at the moment, especially with the IPL coming up shortly.

Latest IPL Odds on Match Winners

Outright Odds on 2024 IPL Winner

Outright Odds on 2024 IPL Top Batsman

How Does Cricket Odds Work?

Cricket whispers with the language of odds. Bookmakers, like enigmatic fortune-tellers, analyze the pulse of a match – the rise and fall of a team's form, the brilliance of star players, even the nature of the pitch itself. This complex tapestry is spun into numbers that reflect not just a team's chance of victory but a bettor's chance for a potential win.

The allure of these cricket betting odds lies in their intricate dance with probability. A dominant team might have odds so low that they seem like a sure thing. Yet, cricket is a sport where underdogs can rise unexpectedly, where a single brilliant innings can turn the tide. Here, those high cricket odds for the less-favored team gleam with tempting possibility. A successful bet on the unexpected becomes a tale worth telling, a testament to the unpredictable heart of the game.

For anyone serious about betting, getting a handle on cricket odds is like cracking a secret code. It's your key to making the excitement even bigger. The odds are where you see how bold a bet has to be, the difference between a sure thing and a long shot.

What Betting Site Has the Highest Cricket Odds in India?

Cricket fans in India know the thrill of a perfectly timed bet – that extra edge when the odds are in your corner. Experienced fans understand the research that goes into finding the bookies with the edge on those cricket betting odds. They've done the work and found a shortlist of the best bookmakers with very competitive odds for cricket wagers, the ones that consistently offer that competitive edge.

Betting Site Cricket Payout Dafabet 95.97% 1xBet 95.73% CricBaba 95.37% PariPesa 94.96% BC.Game 94.89%

If you're always looking for that extra edge in online betting, Dafabet might be worth checking out. Especially for cricket fans, their payout percentage is 95.97%. That means if you're betting consistently, you're probably getting way more back over time than you would with a lot of other sites.

Finding the best cricket betting odds in India? That's the real challenge. It takes a ton of research. But the legwork has been done. A few bookmakers actually stand out. Their cricket betting odds are consistently good, and here's the thing - they're known to pay out reliably too. This is the kind of edge you need in this betting game.

Betting Sites with the Highest IPL Odds?

Cricket fans know the IPL is where the real action's at. Those insane matches, the huge names in the game... it's the best tournament in India for a reason. If you're looking to bet on the IPL, choosing the right bookmaker is everything. Here are a few sites known for having teh best IPL cricket betting odds:

Betting Site IPL Payout CricBaba 96.74% Dafabet 96.09% 1xBet 95.99% BC.Game 95.34% Rajabets 95.18%

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a whirlwind of adrenaline-fueled matches, iconic players, and the roar of a passionate nation. Adding a touch of calculated strategy through betting on your favorites amplifies the thrill. Choosing the right betting site is crucial.

Cricket fans know the IPL betting scene is wild, and CricBaba apparently throws the best parties. Their 96.74% cricket rate is downright insane, meaning you're likely to get a sweet chunk of your wagers back as winnings. Dafabet and 1xBet aren't far behind, always slinging out good odds. With so much action going on, bookies practically have to compete for your attention, so now's a good time to jump in and see what you can score.

Betting Sites with the Highest ODI Odds?

The thrill of One-Day Internationals crackles through the air like electricity, a pure dose of cricket's heart-pounding magic. Matches like the electrifying 1983 World Cup final aren't just sports matches anymore – they're moments etched into history, where nations hold their breath together.

For fans, adding a bit of betting strategy to the mix makes it even more exciting. Studying the cricket betting odds isn't just about potential winning; it's like unlocking a secret level to the game... a mix of knowledge and gut feeling that puts you right in the heart of the action. Here's a look at the top bookmakers offering the best ODI odds:

Betting Site ODI Payout Dafabet 96.29% 1xBet 95.95% 10CRIC 95.95% Mostbet 95.62% Parimatch 95.53%

Cricket enthusiasts recognize a winning bet, and Dafabet's 96.29% odds rate on ODI bets is a game-changer. Competitors like 1xBet and 10CRIC aren't far behind, offering serious competition and added excitement for bettors seeking the best odds.

Betting Sites with the Highest Test Match Odds?

Cricket lovers know the thrill of a Test match – the days unfolding, the rhythm shifting with every over. That tension, that slow-burn drama... it fuels a passion that goes beyond the game. For some, the fascination extends to the tets match odds. The strategists, those who study form and pitch conditions, hunt for the bookies offering that slight edge. Here's a look at the top contenders in this category:

Betting Site Test Payout Fun88 95.91% 1xBet 95.89% PariPesa 94.83% Mostbet 94.78% Dafabet 94.54%

Anyone who's serious about Test cricket betting knows Fun88 is the place to be. They've got the best odds out there, hands down. That kind of payout matters when you're in it for the long haul – and let's be honest, Test matches are the ultimate marathon.

For die-hard cricket fans, there's something special about Test cricket's days-long format, which demands patience and strategy—the kind of qualities real enthusiasts possess. When the stakes are high over multiple days, the betting becomes even more intriguing. Choosing the right bookmaker with the absolute best cricket betting odds can make or break those potential wins.

The thing about Test matches is you never really know what's going to happen next. That's where the true betting magic lies.

How do you calculate Payout Percentage?

In the cutthroat world of online cricket betting, understanding payout percentages is like having the inside scoop – it gives you a serious betting edge. These percentages, figured out with some clever formulas, show you how much you could win.

The way they're figured out depends on whether you're betting on just a winner, or if a draw's possible.

Simple winner/loser bets factor in the odds for each team, balancing the risk. Say India's playing Australia, and the odds are 1.5 and 2.2 on each team. That works out to a payout percentage of about 89.1%.

Three-way bets, where a draw can happen, throw another number into the mix. Imagine that same India-Australia showdown, but this time there's also odds on a draw. You're looking at 1.8, 4.0, and 2.5 odds respectively. Now your payout percentage is lower, around 82.9%, because there are more ways the bet could go.

Figuring out payout percentages is a must-have skill for any cricket fan who's serious about betting. Knowing those numbers tells you a lot about how much different bookies might pay out, letting you make the smartest choices.

Two-way Bet Calculation

This is simple stuff, like picking the winner of the match. The payout percentage formula looks like this:

Payout Percentage = 1 / ((1 / O1) + (1 / O2))

Where:

O1 is the odds on the home team

O2 is the odds on the away team

Three-way Bet Calculation

Here's where things get a bit trickier. With a draw possible, the formula adds another term:

Payout Percentage = 1 / ((1 / O1) + (1 / OX) + (1 / O2))

Where:

O1 is the odds on the home team

OX is the odds on a draw

O2 is the odds on the away team

These percentages are more than just boring numbers – they're your roadmap for sifting through the odds. If you play the long game, and always find bookmakers with the highest payout percentages, those small differences can add up.

Why does high odds matter?

Anyone who's ever dipped their toe into cricket betting knows the rush of chasing high odds. Multiply your bet, multiply the thrill... that's the siren song of those high-risk matches.

That underdog team with tempting odds? Even a small bet could turn into a major score if they shock everyone and win.

Sharp bettors know that high odds are where the real action lies. Forget the bookies' calculations—if you live and breathe cricket, you might spot instances where the odds don't accurately reflect the real story. Backing that team in such cases can lead to a wild ride.

Of course, bigger payouts mean bigger risk. But for the sharp bettor, those high odds aren't just a gamble. Sometimes the bookies get it wrong, and that's where knowledge becomes power. Spotting an underdog with a fighting chance, one the oddsmakers overlooked? That's how you turn a modest bet into a serious windfall.

High odds also cushion the blow. Cricket ain't always predictable, and losses happen.

Let's say two guys each start with ₹10,000, both win about half their bets long-term. One sticks to safe bets at odds of 2.0, the other goes for the 3.0 odds. After a while, safe guy's probably just breaking even, while the risk-taker could be sitting on ₹15,000.

Betting on long shots isn't for everyone. You've got to know your stuff and manage your money wisely. But for those who love the game and the thrill of the chase, high odds are the path to those heart-pounding cricket betting wins you dream about.

Cricket Betting Odds FAQs

What betting site offers the highest odds on cricket betting in India?

Finding the best deals on cricket bets is a must for Indian fans, and among the sea of betting sites, Dafabet stands out with consistently excellent odds. Their overall payout percentage of 95.97% means more potential winnings, whether you're backing your favorite team in the IPL, a long-format Test, or any other match.

What betting site has the highest IPL odds?

If the IPL is your jam, CricBaba reigns supreme with a 96.74% payout percentage. This translates to more potential winnings to fuel your excitement during those big IPL moments.

What betting sites offer odds on the IPL?

The immense popularity of the IPL means the biggest names in betting all want a piece of the action. Sites like CricBaba, Dafabet, 1xBet, BC.Game, PariPesa, Fun88, Parimatch, Mostbet, 20bet, and 10CRIC offer a wide range of choices. Explore these sites to compare odds, bonuses, and additional features that can enhance your IPL betting experience.

Where can I find the highest cricket test match odds?

For Test cricket enthusiasts, Fun88 is the place to be, boasting a 95.91% payout percentage. This is particularly valuable for matches where momentum can shift significantly.