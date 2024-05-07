When is the 2024 French Open? How to watch, TV times and schedule

When and where to catch the action from Roland Garros this summer

Few tennis tournaments command the world's attention, like the French Open. One of the sport's historic four grand slams and the only one played on a clay surface, the event dates back more than a century and is synonymous with fast serves and high drama in the competitive game.

Traditionally held in the late European spring, on the eve of summer, a matter of weeks from the prestigious Wimbledon across the English Channel, the event has gained further popularity since the turn of the century with a synonymous reputation linking it to Rafael Nadal.

Of his 22 men's singles titles in grand slam events, the Spaniard has won a record 14 of them at Roland Garros, underlining his sheer dominance in the event. But this year, eyes will be on rival Novak Djokovic as he seeks to extend his own career tally of 24 such victories.

Article continues below

Both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will have hopes of success, too. However, on the women's side of the draw, Iga Swiatek looks set to romp to another victory here unless Aryna Sabalenka can dethrone her rival and steal the spotlight.

It's shaping to be another cracking tournament, but where can you watch all the action unfold? When will it all take place? Who are the historic winners? GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the 2024 French Open.

When is the 2024 French Open?

Getty Images

The 2024 French Open begins on Monday, May 20, with the preliminary qualification rounds and continues until Sunday, June 9.

The main men's and women's singles events are expected to start on Sunday, May 26, and run across the final fortnight of the three-week schedule.

Where will the 2024 French Open be played?

Getty Images

The 2024 French Open will be played at Roland Garros, the tournament's traditional home, located in the 16th arrondissement of Paris.

Named for the famed French aviator Roland Garros, the venue was first constructed in 1928 for France to host their defense of the Davis Cup and has served as the home of the grand slam tournament since then.

The main court, Court Philippe Chatrier, was renovated in 2019 and ranks third in overall capacity for specialist tennis stadia worldwide, behind Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York and Stadium 1 at Indian Wells, California. The rest of the complex includes Court Suzanne Lenglen, previously known as Court A, and 18 additional courts, for a total of 20.

What channel shows the 2024 French Open?

Getty Images

The 2024 French Open will be shown on television and live-streamed by various channels and providers. NBC, the Tennis Channel, and Peacock will cover the event.

With coverage of major matchups from Paris and other sports and entertainment coverage throughout the year, subscribers can enjoy a rich selection of options with Peacock. Customers can subscribe to Peacock Premium with ads for $5.99 per month and Peacock Premium Plus without ads for $11.99 per month.

Those wanting to watch on NBC and the Tennis Channel can additionally watch with fuboTV, one of the leading streaming package providers in the United States. With a selection of tiered options, ensure you don't miss another moment with a subscription to fuboTV this year.

2024 French Open Schedule

Below, you can find the current schedule laid out for the 2024 French Open. Daily session times are listed in Eastern Time, along with which channels are expected to broadcast live from Roland Garros.

Stage Date Time (ET) Watch First round Sunday, May 26 5:00 am - 4:00 pm Tennis Channel / Fubo 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm NBC / Peacock Monday, May 27 5:00 am - 3:00 pm Tennis Channel / Fubo 11:00 am - 3:00 pm NBC / Peacock 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm Peacock Tuesday, May 28 5:00 am - 5:00 pm Tennis Channel / Fubo Second round Wednesday, May 29 5:00 am - 5:00 pm Tennis Channel / Fubo Thursday, May 30 5:00 am - 5:00 pm Tennis Channel / Fubo Third round Friday, May 31 5:00 am - 5:00 pm Tennis Channel / Fubo Saturday, June 1 5:00 am - 1:00 pm Tennis Channel / Fubo 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm NBC / Peacock 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm Peacock Fourth round Sunday, June 2 5:00 am - 1:00 pm Tennis Channel / Fubo 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm NBC / Peacock 3:00 pm - 5:30 pm Peacock Monday, June 3 5:00 am - 1:00 pm Tennis Channel / Fubo Quarterfinals Tuesday, June 4 5:00 am - 5:00 pm Tennis Channel / Fubo 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm Tennis Channel / Fubo Wednesday, June 5 5:00 am - 12:00 pm Tennis Channel / Fubo 11:00 am - 2:00 pm Tennis Channel / Fubo Women's Semifinals Thursday, June 6 6:00 am - 2:00 pm Tennis Channel / Fubo 11:00 am - 2:00 pm NBC / Peacock Men's Semifinals Friday, June 7 8:00 am - 4:00 pm Tennis Channel / Fubo 11:00 am - 3:00 pm NBC / Peacock Women's finals Saturday, June 8 9:00 am - 2:00 pm NBC / Peacock Men's finals Sunday, June 9 9:00 am - 2:00 pm NBC / Peacock

Recent French Open winners

Below, you can find a list of the recent winners over the past decade at the French Open in both the men's and women's singles events. Rafael Nadal has mostly dominated the former, with six successes, while Iga Swiatek is a three-time victor in Paris over the past four years.

Year Men's singles winner Women's singles winner 2024 TBD TBD 2023 Novak Djokovic Iga Swiatek 2022 Rafael Nadal Iga Swiatek 2021 Novak Djokovic Barbora Krejcikova 2020 Rafael Nadal Iga Swiatek 2019 Rafael Nadal Ashleigh Barty 2018 Rafael Nadal Simona Halep 2017 Rafael Nadal Jelena Ostapenko 2016 Novak Djokovic Garbine Murguruza 2015 Stan Wawrinka Serena Williams 2014 Rafael Nadal Maria Sharapova

FAQs

Getty

How expensive are tickets for the 2024 French Open?

Tickets for the 2024 French Open are sold directly through the event's official ticket portal and vary dramatically depending on the day and event included. However, tickets for the first week of the competition typically retail from €25.00 each.

Hospitality packages are also available directly through the official portal, which runs its own resale platform in an attempt to compete with other secondary market retailers.

Will Rafael Nadal play at Roland Garros in 2024?

Nadal, the legendary Spaniard who has helped define tennis this century in the men's game alongside Novak Djokovic and his other major rivals Roger Federer and Andy Murray, has confirmed he will retire this year.

However, his chances of a farewell at Roland Garros appear to drop as he struggles with persistent injury problems. Nadal and organizers hope that he will ultimately be able to pull through and compete by the end of May.

What is the best day to go to the French Open?

The best day to go to the French Open is somewhat subjective. If you want to see more tennis than a specific round or match, the opening week will ensure you catch plenty of action from the court.

But if you want to enjoy bigger encounters at the business end, you will be better off trying for a ticket for a day during the final week. This will allow you to enjoy history in the making.

How far is Roland Garros from central Paris?

Roland Garros is located in the 16th arrondissement, west of central Paris, and is approximately nine kilometers away on foot. Most people travel by car or public transportation to reach the stadium complex for the French Open.

Porte d'Auteuil and Michel-Ange serve the venue–Molitor on Line 10 of the Paris Metro, with Line 9 also intersecting at the latter station.