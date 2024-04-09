How to watch IPL 2024 Cricket: Channels & live streaming options

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch this year's IPL cricket action

DISH has Willow as part of it's additional "Best for Sports" add-on.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the biggest sports leagues in the world, delivering the gold standard for spectacular Twenty20 cricket at the franchise level with blockbuster performances and grandstanding encounters across India.

Having risen from humble origins to become the game’s flagship white-ball entertainment, the IPL commands an audience of millions worldwide. As its popularity continues to increase across the United States, there’s never been a better time than now to get hooked on one of the most breathtaking ball sports.

So strap on your pads, pick up your bat, and let GOAL take you through the Indian Premier League, including when and where to watch games live and on-demand.

Where can I watch the IPL 2024 cricket games?

Unlike other major sports with global popularity, cricket remains a developing, growing game across North America. As such, the competition for a major network broadcast partner, cable provider, or streaming service to take charge is yet to occur on a level comparable to most other leagues.

The Indian Premier League is only shown by Willow TV in the United States. The channel, owned by the Indian-based digital technology group Times Internet, caters specifically to cricket fans nationwide, with a singular focus on the sport. Check out our detailed guide on how to watch cricket on Willow TV.

Sling TV have launched separate packages that carry Willow, as well as Willow Extra.

Dakshin Flex Pack

Along with access to key IPL channels, Willow HD and Willow Xtra, the Dakshin Flex Pack has additional entertainment on offer with channels like Vijay TV, Asianet and Maa TV.

Tack the Dakshin Flex Pack onto your Sling Blue or Sling Orange package for an additional $10 per month, or for a one-off payment of $99 for the year.

Desi Binge Plus

Similar to the Dakshin Flex Pack, the Desi Binge Plus pack that's offered by Sling gives you access to the two key Indian Premier League channels you need. This package is recommended for viewers looking for the best in Hindi entertainment and includes additional channels like SonyLIV and Star.

When does the IPL 2024 season start?

The 2024 Indian Premier League season will get underway on March 23. There will be a total of 70 league games and 4 playoff games. The season draws to a close on May 29.

Not only is there new team news for the new season, but for the first time, the IPL will implement the Smart Replay System to help umpires make quicker and more accurate decisions.

Upcoming Indian Premier League schedule

Date T20 Fixture Start Time (ET) Wednesday, April 10 24 of 72 Royals v Titans 10.30 AM Thursday, April 11 25 of 72 Indians v Royal Challengers 10.00 AM Friday, April 12 26 of 72 Super Giants v Capitals 10.00 AM Saturday, April 13 27 of 72 Kings v Royals 10.00 AM Sunday, April 14 28 of 72 Knight Riders v Super Giants 06.00 AM Sunday, April 14 29 of 72 Indians v Super Kings 10.00 AM Monday, April 15 30 of 72 Royal Challengers v Sunrisers 10.00 AM

How to watch IPL 2024 cricket on Willow TV

The two key channels you need to watch Willow HD and Willow Xtra. The cheapest way to watch these channels is through one of the two Sling TV packs listed above.

Willow, however, is also available on a variety of different platforms. If you are looking for a more comprehensive TV package, you can look into the likes of DISH or DirecTV.

How to watch IPL 2024 cricket season on terrestrial television

Unfortunately, you cannot watch the Indian Premier League on terrestrial television in the United States. None of the major networks have obtained the broadcast rights to show the competition, or indeed regular cricket.

You can still access various live sports across terrestrial television and network broadcasters, such as NFL, NBA, and more. Still, there is currently no Indian Premier League coverage among them.