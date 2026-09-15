Carabao Cup - Game Week 3 15 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Anfield

Today's game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at Sep 15, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+. The streaming platform holds Carabao Cup broadcast rights in the US, making it the place to catch this Anfield cup tie.

Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in the Carabao Cup, with two sides carrying contrasting momentum into a midweek cup tie that neither can afford to treat lightly.

Andoni Iraola's side come into this fixture off the back of a goalless Premier League draw with Fulham, a result that drew sharp words from within the dressing room. Goalkeeper Alisson Becker publicly questioned the squad's mentality after the stalemate, describing it as a poor performance — a rare flash of frustration that signals Iraola will demand a sharper response here.

Liverpool have not been without quality this season. A 2-1 Champions League win over Atletico Madrid and a 2-0 away victory at Ipswich Town show the Reds can perform at the highest level. The concern is consistency, and a cup run could serve as the ideal platform to rebuild confidence.

Tottenham arrive in a deeply troubled state. Roberto De Zerbi's side are still searching for their first Premier League win of the season, and their 0-0 draw with Everton on Saturday extended a run of results that the club itself has acknowledged is unprecedented in its modern history.

De Zerbi was seen in a heated exchange with forward Mathys Tel on the pitch after that Everton stalemate, though the Spurs head coach moved quickly to frame it as tactical feedback rather than a sign of internal discord. Whether the squad has bought into that explanation remains an open question.

Spurs did beat Charlton Athletic 5-1 in an earlier Carabao Cup round, so they are not without cup pedigree this term. But performing against Premier League opposition at Anfield is a considerably different proposition.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur live.

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Andoni Iraola has not confirmed his probable starting lineup for Liverpool, and no injury or suspension updates have been provided ahead of this fixture. Further squad news is expected to be released closer to kick-off.

Roberto De Zerbi is similarly yet to confirm his Tottenham selection, with no lineup, injury, or suspension information currently available. Updates will be added as they are confirmed.

Form

Liverpool have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 Premier League draw with Fulham at Anfield. The Reds' best result in this run was a 2-1 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid, while back-to-back 2-2 draws against Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United earlier in the season reflect a pattern of dropped points from winning positions.

Tottenham have won one, drawn three, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-0 Premier League draw at Everton, continuing a run without a league goal. The sole win in this period came in the Carabao Cup, a 5-1 defeat of Charlton Athletic. Spurs have also suffered defeats to Newcastle United (2-0) and Brentford (3-0) in the Premier League during this stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides was a 1-1 Premier League draw at Anfield in March 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Liverpool hold the stronger record, with three wins to Tottenham's one, and one draw. The most lopsided result in this run was Liverpool's 5-1 Premier League victory at Anfield in April 2025, though Spurs did claim a 1-0 Carabao Cup win at their own ground in January 2025.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: