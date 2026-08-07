Club Friendlies - Game Week 1 9 Aug 2026 - 09:30

Today's game between Liverpool and Monaco will kick-off at Aug 9, 2026, 9:30 AM.

Liverpool vs Monaco is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Liverpool and Monaco meet in a Club Friendly as both sides continue their pre-season preparations ahead of the new campaign.

The Reds head into this fixture carrying mixed form from their recent friendlies. A 4-2 defeat to Leeds United last time out will have given Andoni Iraola's squad plenty to think about, even if pre-season results are taken with a degree of caution.

Monaco arrive at this fixture in the middle of a summer defined as much by transfer activity as by results on the pitch. The departure of Maghnes Akliouche to Paris Saint-Germain has reshaped their attacking options, while uncertainty around Folarin Balogun continues to hang over the club ahead of the new Ligue 1 season.

Coach Filipe Luis has spoken publicly about his desire to keep Balogun, who attracted widespread attention with his performances at the World Cup. Monaco are also being linked with Romelu Lukaku as they look to address their forward options before the window closes.

Liverpool, for their part, have had their own transfer frustrations. The club missed out on teenage midfielder Yan Diomande, who chose Real Madrid over a move to Anfield despite the Reds' reported interest.

Both clubs are still building towards peak fitness and sharpness, which should make for an open and attacking contest as they fine-tune their preparations.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool vs Monaco, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Liverpool vs Monaco with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for either Liverpool or Monaco ahead of this fixture. For Liverpool, the summer transfer window remains active, with the club still pursuing reinforcements in several positions. Monaco head into the match with their own squad questions unresolved, particularly in attack, where Folarin Balogun's future remains unclear and Maghnes Akliouche has departed for PSG. Updates on probable lineups and any injury concerns will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Liverpool have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-2 defeat to Leeds United in a Club Friendly on August 2. Before that, the Reds beat Wrexham 1-0 and Sunderland 4-2 in pre-season, though their final two Premier League matches of last season ended in a 1-1 draw with Brentford and a 4-2 loss to Aston Villa. Liverpool have scored 10 goals and conceded 11 across those five matches.

Monaco have also recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses in their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 friendly win over Getafe on August 6. They drew 2-2 with Cercle Brugge, lost 2-0 to Sporting CP, and beat St Priest 5-2 in pre-season. Their last competitive result was a 5-4 Ligue 1 defeat to Strasbourg in May. Monaco have scored 10 goals and conceded 11 across those five matches, with their pre-season record showing a mix of attacking intent and defensive inconsistency.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met twice in recorded head-to-head fixtures, both in the Champions League group stage during the 2004-05 season. Monaco won the first encounter 1-0 at home on November 23, 2004. Liverpool won the reverse fixture 2-0 at Anfield on September 15, 2004. Each side claimed one victory across the two meetings.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Monaco today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: