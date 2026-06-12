How to Watch the United States' World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Times, TV channels, live streams and more

While soccer may not be the most glamorous sport in the eyes of US sports fans, when the FIFA World Cup comes to town, the population will be pumped and ready.

The spotlight is focused on SoFi Stadium in Inglewood this Friday, where the Stars & Stripes kick off their Group D campaign against Paraguay. To get the 70,000 crowd at the Los Angeles venue hyped to the max, prior to kick-off, they will be treated to an Opening Ceremony to remember, featuring the likes of Katy Perry and many other star turns.

So how can you catch all the thrilling pre-match entertainment if you’re not seated at SoFi? Whether you are watching from home, streaming on your phone, let GOAL give you the lowdown on how to watch the opening ceremony in California.

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream FIFA World Cup 2026

When is the United States’ World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony?

The United States' FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony takes place before the United States' opening game of the tournament against Paraguay, Friday June 12.

Information Detail Date Friday, June 12 Location SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Los Angeles Time 7.30pm (ET) / 4.30pm (PT) USA vs Paraguay kick-off 9pm (ET) / 6pm (PT)

How to watch the United States' World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony

FOX will be broadcasting expanded pre-game coverage from SoFi Stadium, starting at 7pm ET on Friday, June 12. That coverage will encompass the official opening festivities inside the stadium. The ceremony itself gets underway at 7.30pm ET (90 minutes before the United States' World Cup opener against Paraguay (which kicks off at 9pm ET).

Fans can stream the opening ceremony coverage with a subscription to Fubo or by using the Fox Sports app.

Fubo is GOAL's recommended streaming service across FIFA World Cup. They carry FOX and FS1 - the two English language channels that between them will broadcast all 104 matches throughout the tournament. They also carry Telemundo who will host the vast majority of fixtures with Spanish commentary.

Beyond a five day free trial, Fubo offers multiple subscription plans, including their cheapest - 'Fubo Sports + News' - which costs $45.99 for the first month and then $55.99 per month for subsequent months. It's streamlined and sports-focused with 26+ channels, including ESPN Unlimited, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, NFL Network, and local networks like ABC, CBS, and, crucially, FOX and FS1.

READ MORE: Where to watch the FOX Network June 2026?

How to watch the United States’ World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony with Spanish commentary

For many soccer fans, nothing beats the energy of a Spanish-language broadcast.

NBCUniversal holds the Spanish-language rights to the opening ceremony, meaning you can flip over to Telemundo or Universo to watch the star-studded spectacle.

Every single minute of the Spanish-language broadcast will be on Peacock too, for those looking to stream the pre-match festivities from SoFi Stadium. You will need a Peacock Premium ($10.99/month) or Premium Plus subscription to watch.

Telemundo is also included in Fubo's 'Latino' package, which typically costs $14.99 per month, though it is often available with introductory discounts, such as $9.99 per month for your first two months.

Where is the United States’ World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony?

SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium is an indoor multi-purpose stadium in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood, which opened in 2020 and occupies the former site of the Hollywood Park Racetrack.

The NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers are SoFi's regular tenants, and in its American Football set-up, the stadium has a capacity of 70,240, though that can be increased for major events. It is scheduled to host the 2028 Summer Olympics opening ceremony.

As well as staging numerous music concerts over the past five years, both Super Bowl LVI in 2022 and Wrestlemania 39 in 2023 were held at the Inglewood venue.

It's no surprise that SoFi Stadium will be hosting eight matches during the 2026 World Cup, as it has become a renowned soccer spot. The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup final (Mexico 1-0 Panama) was played there, along with a couple of matches during the 2024 Copa America.

SoFi Stadium's World Cup capacity will be 69,650, as in its soccer configuration, seats need to be removed in the corner sections to accommodate a wider FIFA-standard pitch.

Who’s performing at the United States’ World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony?

Numerous global music stars will be on show at the World Cup opening ceremony in the United States, including the likes of Future, LISA (from the K-pop group Blackpink), Anitta, Rema and Tyla, who will be performing at her second World Cup opening ceremony in the space of 30+ hours, after appearing at Mexico’s opening ceremony at the Estadio Azteca.

However, the headline performer is California-born, Katy Perry, and it will be no surprise if she belts out 'California Gurls' at some point during her set.

Across her multi-decade career, Perry has earned 9 Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles. Five of those came from her 2010 album, Teenage Dream. That historic feat tied Michael Jackson's record for the most number-one hits from a single album.