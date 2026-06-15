Watch for FREE: Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2026 $0 guide

Looking to catch today's thrilling World Cup matchup without spending a single cent? We've got you covered, though you will need to adjust your game plan slightly.

Because the Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia clash is being broadcast on FS1 rather than your local FOX station, catching the English broadcast requires a different approach than the main network games. Here is how you can watch the action for free in the United States.

Two-time champions Uruguay bring their trademark Garra Charrúa and a formidable, star-studded squad to this highly anticipated group stage encounter. They face a resilient Saudi Arabia side aiming to replicate the historic, giant-killing antics they displayed at the 2022 tournament. With crucial group points on the line, this is a fixture you simply cannot miss.

Take Advantage of Live TV Free Trials

Since FS1 is a pay-TV cable channel, the absolute best way to watch this specific match for free without a cable package is to utilize a temporary free trial from a major live TV streaming platform.

You can stream the entire broadcast live on your phone, tablet, or smart TV. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial window expires to avoid any monthly charges.

Streaming Service Trial Duration Included Channels Fubo 5 days FS1 (English broadcast) / Telemundo (Spanish broadcast) DirecTV Stream 5 days FS1 (English broadcast) / Telemundo (Spanish broadcast)

Important Note: Can I use a TV Antenna?

For the English broadcast: No. Because FS1 is a premium cable network and not a local broadcast affiliate, you cannot watch the English commentary of this match using a standard over-the-air digital antenna. You must use a cable login or a streaming trial.

For the Spanish broadcast: You might be in luck. Depending on your local market, the Spanish-language broadcast may still be available over-the-air via your local Telemundo station. If it has been bumped to Universo (a cable channel), you will need to rely on the streaming trials mentioned above.

Where to find FS1 on Traditional Cable

If you or a friend do have a traditional cable or satellite package and you are just trying to track down the channel number, FS1 is widely available across the country.

While local cable providers like Xfinity and Spectrum vary wildly by region (check your local guide!), here is where FS1 lands on the major national satellite providers: