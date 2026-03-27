Where to watch and live stream Taca de Portugal soccer

The Taca de Portugal is one of the most competitive and prestigious national tournaments in European soccer.

Open to clubs from all levels of levels of Portuguese soccer, the Taca de Portugal gives opportunity to smaller sides to challenge the might of powerhouses like Benfica, Porto and Sporting CP.

Over the years, the tournament has produced many classic encounters. Benfica lead the way with the most titles and to watch whose name ends on the trophy this season, GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Upcoming Taca de Portugal TV schedule

Where to watch Taca de Portugal for free

Broadcasts of the Taca de Portugal are exclusive to beIN Sports Connect, which is available via online streaming platform Fubo.

Fubo offer new customers of theirs a free five day trial meaning you can watch the next Taca de Portugal soccer game free of charge before deciding on whether to commit to a subscription.

Where to watch Taca de Portugal worldwide

Check out the table below to see where you can watch Taca de Portugal soccer live if you are outside of the USA.

Country / Region Broadcaster UK / Ireland Amazon Prime Video (PPV in the UK), RTE 2 / RTE Player (Ireland), Triller TV PPV Canada DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video MENA N/A Australia Triller TV PPV

If you're out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Taca de Portugal game by accessing your favored, now geo-blocked streaming provider, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network (VPN). At GOAL, we always recommend ExpressVPN to users as it is one of the best VPN services in 2025.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025

Where to watch Taca de Portugal with Portuguese commentary

If you want to witness the Taca de Portugal games in Portuguese, Fubo should be your go-to destination. Other services like Fanatiz USA might also come in handy, but Fubo is the most hassle-free.

Where to watch Taca de Portugal with Spanish commentary

Taca de Portugal can also be enjoyed with Spanish commentary in the USA! Fubo provides the option for streaming in the Spanish language too. Moreover, Apple TV is another option that streams all games in Spanish and English.