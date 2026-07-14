Where to watch San Luis today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

To follow Los Rojiblancos in their quest for domestic dominance and their push to challenge Mexico's elite, GOAL gives you everything you need to know.

Upcoming San Luis TV schedule July 2026

How to watch Atlético de San Luis in Liga MX

Fans in the United States looking to catch Atlético de San Luis fixtures can watch their matches through a combination of broadcast partners.

For home matches at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras, the primary broadcast rights are held by TelevisaUnivision, making the digital streaming platform ViX the main hub for live coverage. Select high-profile fixtures and Liguilla playoff games may also be simulcast on linear networks like TUDN, Univision, and UniMás.

When Atlético de San Luis plays away from home, the broadcasting landscape shifts depending on the host club's media rights. These matches can be scattered across Fox Deportes (for away games at Monterrey, Tijuana, or Juárez) and Telemundo (for away fixtures at Chivas de Guadalajara). Our guide on how to live stream TUDN and Fox Sports offers a breakdown of which streaming services, such as DirecTV Stream, carry these networks.

How to watch Atlético de San Luis in the Leagues Cup

For the Leagues Cup, which matches Liga MX teams against Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs, Atlético de San Luis is placed in Group A alongside opponents like Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC. Every single match of the tournament is available in the United States through the MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

For a broader view of all available viewing options, our master guide on how to watch and live stream Liga MX soccer ensures you stay connected to every goal.

How to watch and live stream Atlético de San Luis for free

For supporters looking to catch Atlético de San Luis without a long-term commitment, the most effective way to watch for free is by leveraging the introductory offers from major streaming services.

Both Fubo and DirecTV Stream remain a top choice for Liga MX fans in the United States, as its packages carry the essential networks for following the league, including Univision, TUDN, Fox Deportes, and UniMás. The platform currently offers a 5-day free trial for new customers, providing a perfect window to stream a high-profile matchday at no cost. To find out which plan best suits your needs, you can dive into our Fubo review or our detailed DirecTV Stream review for the latest on pricing and channel lineups.