Where to watch Necaxa today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

To follow Los Rayos through their domestic campaigns and international tournaments, GOAL has compiled all the essential broadcasting and streaming details.

Upcoming Necaxa TV schedule July 2026

How to watch Club Necaxa in Liga MX

United States-based fans can follow Club Necaxa across both the Apertura and Clausura split-seasons of Liga MX.

For home games hosted at the Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes, the broadcasting rights are held primarily by TelevisaUnivision. Consequently, fans can find many of their matches live on linear networks like TUDN, Univision, and UniMás. Our dedicated guide on how to live stream the TUDN channel highlights popular platforms, such as Fuboand DirecTV Stream, which carry these networks.

For digital-first viewers, the streaming service ViX serves as a vital platform, carrying many of Necaxa's home league fixtures directly. For away fixtures, the broadcast coverage changes depending on the home team's local rights agreement, occasionally routing matches to platforms like Fox Deportes or Telemundo.

How to watch Club Necaxa in the Leagues Cup

During the late-summer tournament window, Club Necaxa transitions to continental tournament play in the Leagues Cup, competing in group stages against MLS opponents such as Chicago Fire FC and the Philadelphia Union.

Every single Leagues Cup fixture is available to stream in the United States via MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. For a wider view of all available viewing options, our master guide on how to watch and live stream Liga MX soccer keeps you connected to every tournament goal.

How to watch and live stream Club Necaxa for free

If you want to watch Necaxa without signing up for a long-term contract, the easiest way to watch for free is by taking advantage of introductory offers from major streaming providers.

Both Fubo and DirecTV Stream remain the best choices for Liga MX viewers, as they include the necessary channels - such as Univision, TUDN, and UniMás - in their standard lineups. Both services currently offer a 5-day free trial for new users, giving you a convenient way to stream an upcoming weekend match at no initial cost. To compare plans, pricing, and exact channel lists, you can read our Fubo review or check out our in-depth DirecTV Stream review.