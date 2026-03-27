Where to watch Morocco today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Morocco became the darling of the football world thanks to their sensational run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Atlas Lions became the first African team to reach a World Cup semifinal.

The 1976 AFCON winners made a roaring statement on the global stage and are producing elite talent in the 21st century. Their passionate fanbase has not gone unnoticed, winning over many hearts in recent years.

With the team on the rise, new markets have opened up for them. GOAL tells you how to follow the Atlas Lions on their journey into the future.

Upcoming Morocco TV Schedule

Where to watch Morocco for free

Morocco can be watched live on multiple platforms whenever they compete in different tournaments. There is always an option for a free trial, allowing you to watch their next game at no cost.

Where to watch Morocco Worldwide

Here is how you can watch Morocco live from various parts of the world.

Country/Region Broadcaster Morocco SNRT Live, Al Aoula, Arryadiya MENA MBC Masr France L'Equipe UK BBC | ITV | Amazon Prime Video India Fancode Germany Sportdigital FUSSBALL

If a georestriction prevents you from watching Morocco live, switch over to a VPN and enjoy the game live.

Where to watch Morocco in Arabic

Occasional Morocco national soccer games are shown live on beIN Sports USA with Arabic language coverage. beIN Sports USA is available on a number of streaming services, including Fubo and Fanatiz.

Where to watch Morocco in Spanish

Morocco’s games can be easily watched with Spanish commentary on our favourite streaming platform, Fubo. You can also tune in to Univision and Telemundo for select Morocco matches featuring Spanish commentary.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo